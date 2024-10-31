On November 5, we are not voting for Orange Man Bad vs. The Kackler. We are not even really voting for Republican vs. Democrat. We are voting for freedom of speech vs. censorship. We’re voting for medical choice and informed consent vs. limited choice and mandates. We are voting for the good of the country vs. its continued decline and decimation. We’re voting for our children’s and grandchildren’s future freedoms.

It's that straightforward.

I recently attended a Christian forum Trump event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dr. Ben Carson spoke eloquently, as he always does:

“Christians often say ‘both sides are corrupt and I don’t want to be involved in a corrupt system. I don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils.’

Well, unless Jesus Christ is on the ballot, you are always choosing between the lesser of two evils.”

Evangelical Christians make up a powerful voting bloc, yet many aren't casting their ballots. One-third aren't even registered, and of those who are registered, 40% don't vote. A slight shift in turnout could change the outcome of the 2024 election—locally and nationally.

As Christians, we're called to be the salt and light in this world, and that includes voting our values. Now more than ever, we need conservative leaders who stand for biblical principles on school boards, in courtrooms, and in government.

Remember that we are praying to save our Constitutional Republic, similar to the remnant during Isaiah's time. There has never been a better article for Throwback Thursday at this crucial time than our Tenpenny Report article, "Searching for Isaiah," written in December 2023.

To this scraggly bunch would fall the job not only of rebuilding their society but also of building a society under God. Isaiah would be the one to lead them, inspire them, boost their spirits, and keep them going, and continually admonish them to stay on the right track. This sounds so much like what we need today.

Let’s rise to the occasion. Stand up, get involved, and vote with purpose.

Your voice matters.

