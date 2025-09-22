This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Josh McConkey

This week on This Week with Dr. T, I welcome Dr. Josh McConkey – USAF Colonel, emergency room physician, author, and candidate for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina. Few people bring together the perspectives of medicine, military service, and public leadership as seamlessly as Dr. McConkey, and his insights could not be more timely.

As the author of Be the Weight Behind the Spear – a Pulitzer Prize–nominated book – Dr. McConkey shares a powerful vision of service, sacrifice, and leadership. His philosophy, forged in the crucible of emergency medicine and combat operations, has become a blueprint for citizens who want to strengthen America from the ground up.

He’s not just a man of words but of action. From saving lives in the ER to stepping in when North Carolina flood victims were left behind, Dr. McConkey has lived what he teaches – putting service above self and leading with conviction.

In our conversation, we discuss:

What it means to “Be the Weight Behind the Spear” – and how that guides his life and leadership

Why his book serves as a blueprint for America’s renewal

The role of volunteerism and his frontline work with NC flood victims

His analysis of the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) as both a physician and a military professional

His perspective on Dr. Oz’s leadership at CMS and the changes underway

Join us for an inspiring, thought-provoking discussion. Dr. McConkey reminds us that leadership begins with service – and that when we each do our part, we can make America stronger than ever.

