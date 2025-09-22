This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Josh McConkey

This week on This Week with Dr. T, I welcome Dr. Josh McConkey – USAF Colonel, emergency room physician, author, and candidate for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina. Few people bring together the perspectives of medicine, military service, and public leadership as seamlessly as Dr. McConkey, and his insights could not be more timely.
As the author of Be the Weight Behind the Spear – a Pulitzer Prize–nominated book – Dr. McConkey shares a powerful vision of service, sacrifice, and leadership. His philosophy, forged in the crucible of emergency medicine and combat operations, has become a blueprint for citizens who want to strengthen America from the ground up.
He’s not just a man of words but of action. From saving lives in the ER to stepping in when North Carolina flood victims were left behind, Dr. McConkey has lived what he teaches – putting service above self and leading with conviction.
In our conversation, we discuss:
What it means to “Be the Weight Behind the Spear” – and how that guides his life and leadership
Why his book serves as a blueprint for America’s renewal
The role of volunteerism and his frontline work with NC flood victims
His analysis of the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) as both a physician and a military professional
His perspective on Dr. Oz’s leadership at CMS and the changes underway
Join us for an inspiring, thought-provoking discussion. Dr. McConkey reminds us that leadership begins with service – and that when we each do our part, we can make America stronger than ever.
Today’s Show Sponsors:
Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14
Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10
Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT
Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10
Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10
Cardio Miracle – Save 15%
My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT
Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT
The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10
Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT
Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT
Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT
Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off