This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

The corruption is layered. The silence is intentional. The system is rigged. But thankfully, we are not alone in this fight.

This month, I’m thrilled to welcome back Twila Brase, president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF)—a powerhouse defender of patient rights, physician autonomy, and health freedom. For more than 27 years, Twila and her team have fought tirelessly to expose the threats to your health choices and data privacy.

From her nationally syndicated Health Freedom Minute—airing on over 870 stations—to her hard-hitting book Big Brother in the Exam Room, Twila has been warning us for years: electronic health records are surveillance tools dressed up as “progress.” If you haven’t read that book yet, you need to. It was accurate in 2018—it’s prophetic now.

FEDERAL FIRESTORM

This isn’t just about broken systems. It’s about willful abuse of power and a deliberate dismantling of trust in medicine. Here's the March federal rundown:

Drain the Swamp? Start with HHS.

The Trump administration has proposed terminating bloated bureaucracies —CDC, NIH, FDA centers, USAID, and even the ACIP committee (yes, the one deciding childhood vax schedules). If you're going to clean house, start where the rot lives.

Dr. Oz for CMS?

Light on substance, heavy on TV charisma. God help us. CMS needs reformers, not celebrities.

REAL ID Action Alert (Yes, they're still coming for your freedom to move, drive, and live without government surveillance.)



IN THE NEWS: Real Stories, Real Alarms

80 Hospitals Stop Delivering Babies

In just four years. Why? Financial loss. What happened to the Hippocratic oath?

Federal Court vs. The Amish

A federal appeals court just ruled against religious exemptions in school vaccination cases. No room for God when pharma reigns.

Measles: The Breakthrough They Don’t Want to Talk About

Up to 10% of measles cases in vaccinated individuals, per a 2022 study. So much for “safe and effective.” Read it here

STATE BY STATE: Freedom Fights

North Dakota

House passed a bill to guarantee parental access to the exam room . Now it heads to the Senate. Eyes on this one.

Ivermectin Goes OTC?

Legislation to legalize over-the-counter access is advancing in 10 states:

MO, WV, TX, KY, SC, AR, GA, PA, OK, AL

The people want options. The system wants control.

MEDICARE MADNESS: Theft in Plain Sight

Dead People Billing Medicare

$57,000 in 2020 for someone who died in 2006 . Let that sink in.

Identity Theft Jackpot

31 SSNs linked to $1.1 million/year in fraud.

Peru Payments

One migrant has been receiving Social Security since 2007 , checks mailed directly to Peru.

$56K to Water Plants

At the VA. For 8 plants. Over 5 years. Let’s not pretend this is normal.

$200M for Nothing

CMS contractors failed to deliver a working provider enrollment system—after 9 years and 14 missed deadlines. Contract canceled, money gone.

$1.7M for China Study

U.S. taxpayers funding health research at Peking University . Still think they care about your health?

$300B in NGO Giveaways

The government gave out $300 billion to NGOs last year. Try removing those funds and see how fast they fold.

Credit Card Chaos

A federal pilot program flagged 24,000+ unused P-cards in just 8 days. That number could double in a week. That’s your money.

Project 2025: What You Need to Know

The so-called “reform” plan proposes making Medicare Advantage the default. Translation? Less choice, more managed care, and more ways to be tracked, limited, and exploited.

Twila’s Medicare How-To Guide outlines what you’re up against:

Gaps in Medigap

Penalties that punish

Medicare Advantage data grabs

How older workers get penalized

And the fine print you’re never told until it’s too late

Final Thoughts

This isn’t about politics. This is about power, control, and your right to exist outside of a system that views you as a data point and a dollar sign.

We are watching the medical industrial complex implode under its own corruption. And yet—they’re doubling down. Censorship. Surveillance. Coercion.

But we’re doubling down too. With leaders like Twila Brase and voices like yours, we will not go quietly.

