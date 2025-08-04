This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Michelle Peterson

Today on This Week with Dr. T, I sat down with an inspiring and unstoppable mother and advocate, Michelle Peterson. Her story isn’t just one of heartbreak, but of bold action and lasting change.

Michelle Peterson is, in her own words, a "middle American mother" who reached her breaking point. Her son was the victim of grooming by a trusted high school teacher—a betrayal that forever altered their lives.

Refusing to stay silent, Michelle fought a grueling three-year legal battle. Her perseverance resulted in the first-ever U.S. conviction for grooming . Yes, you read that correctly: the first.

That case was the catalyst for "Andrew's Law," named in honor of her son. In Illinois, this law now ensures that grooming charges cannot be pled down in court. Michelle is pushing to make this the standard in all 50 states.

Through her advocacy work, Michelle is developing model legislation for grooming laws nationwide. She understands the legal loopholes and knows where predators hide—and she’s determined to close every single door to them.

Her website, www.MichelePeterson.org, is a lifeline for families. It features: Warning signs of grooming Legal resources Survivors' stories "Andrew Magazine," a powerful tool to educate and empower both parents and young people

She also partners with RecoveryOfChildren.org , a group of highly trained operatives dedicated to rescuing children from trafficking situations. Their combined efforts are expanding both awareness and real-world impact.

Michelle sheds light on a dark truth: the United States is the largest buyer of child sex in the world. She asks the hard questions and demands that we confront them, as a society and as individuals.

Her advocacy doesn’t stop at state lines. She is also involved in efforts to combat international child trafficking , leveraging her story and her legal knowledge to spark global reform.

Coming up, Michelle is hosting an event in Wyoming focused on raising awareness, mobilizing communities, and preparing families to recognize and stop grooming behavior before it escalates. Details can be found on her website.

Michelle Peterson is more than a mother on a mission. She is a warrior for justice. Her courage is changing laws, protecting children, and holding the system accountable—one state, one story, and one victory at a time.

Let us never forget: silence protects predators. Voices like Michelle’s protect children.

Read more and follow the movement: www.MichelePeterson.org

