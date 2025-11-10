Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Teddy Pierce

Nov 10, 2025

This week, I sat down with Teddy Pierce, author of Dethrone Davos: Save America. Teddy is a writer, speaker, and political commentator determined to confront the globalist agenda that is unraveling the West.

Here are some of the big themes we touched on in our conversation:

  • His foundation in Aristotelian philosophy and Thomistic Natural Law ethics—a reminder that truth is not subjective.

  • Why relativism is one of the greatest threats facing the world today.

  • The “Thrones of Davos”—how a tiny elite manipulates institutions like the Fed, IMF, and World Bank.

  • The vivid metaphor of a “seasonless storm” and what it means for global upheaval.

  • How today’s madness is not by accident but by design.

  • The danger of complacency—why we cannot navigate the next decade by repeating the last.

  • How social welfare programs often become Trojan horses for control.

Teddy’s message is clear: if America is worth saving, we must be willing to see the truth for what it is—and fight back with conviction.

