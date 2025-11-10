This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Teddy Pierce

This week, I sat down with Teddy Pierce, author of Dethrone Davos: Save America. Teddy is a writer, speaker, and political commentator determined to confront the globalist agenda that is unraveling the West.
Here are some of the big themes we touched on in our conversation:
His foundation in Aristotelian philosophy and Thomistic Natural Law ethics—a reminder that truth is not subjective.
Why relativism is one of the greatest threats facing the world today.
The “Thrones of Davos”—how a tiny elite manipulates institutions like the Fed, IMF, and World Bank.
The vivid metaphor of a “seasonless storm” and what it means for global upheaval.
How today’s madness is not by accident but by design.
The danger of complacency—why we cannot navigate the next decade by repeating the last.
How social welfare programs often become Trojan horses for control.
Teddy’s message is clear: if America is worth saving, we must be willing to see the truth for what it is—and fight back with conviction.
