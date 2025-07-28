This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

This week on This Week with Dr. T, I’m joined by Twila Brase, a national thought leader in medical freedom and the president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF). For over 25 years, Twila has been on the front lines, exposing the threats to personal medical choice, privacy, and government overreach in healthcare. In this episode, she breaks down the most urgent issues affecting your health rights—and what’s being done to protect them.

Some topics on the agenda are:

A deep dive into the “Big, Beautiful Bill”, highlighting reforms that protect direct primary care clinics, restrict Medicaid abuse, and strengthen health savings accounts. Twila also explains how the bill locks in 28 Trump-era executive orders and sets up a Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

New legislation in Indiana and Texas aiming to stop pass/fail grading in medical schools, an issue Twila says threatens doctor quality and patient safety.

The sobering update from Medicare Trustees—Medicare may be insolvent by 2033, three years earlier than previously projected—and what that means for seniors and working Americans.

In an encouraging twist, Twila shares the growing momentum around Over-the-Counter Ivermectin laws, now passed in four states, with 10 more considering similar legislation.

Finally, we address the alarming rise of government-run biometric ID systems, including U.S. tools that may expand surveillance under the guise of convenience.

Twila Brase brings clarity, courage, and insight to the fight for healthcare freedom. If you care about medical rights, informed consent, or resisting digital control, this is an episode you can’t afford to miss.

Be sure to this critical conversation. Stay alert. Stay informed. Stay free.

References from this interview:

www.cchfreedom.org

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1/text

X Post on Executive Orders, Speaker Mike Johnson, July 8, 2025:

https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1942607310817497357

TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Expansion of biometric surveillance

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202506/trumps-megabill-expands-biometric-surveillance

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/quality/hospital-physician-relationships/2-states-consider-nixing-pass-fail-grading-in-medical-schools/

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/half-of-ucla-med-students-fail-basic-tests-since-lowering-standards-for-minorities/54812

https://www.cms.gov/oact/tr/2025

https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/features/116436

https://www.cchfreedom.org/cchf-says-rfk-jrs-diagnosis-wont-be-cured-by-government/

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/govt-id-systems-enable-financial-inclusion-and-without-oversight-surveillance

