This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Jeff Adams

On this episode of This Week with Dr. T, I welcome a special guest and innovator in natural healing—Jeff Adams, founder of Micronic Silver and co-creator of Nature’s Miracle Silver Lining.

Jeff’s story is one of grit, faith, and determination. From launching a construction business at 18, despite living with dyslexia and ADHD, to becoming a trailblazer in the health space—Jeff's journey took a pivotal turn in 2007 when a chance meeting with a biochemical engineer introduced him to the science of ionic silver. What began as a spark became a mission: to harness the healing properties of silver in a way that was pure, stable, and effective.

Together with his business partner Michele, Jeff spent years in prayer and research developing Micronic Silver—a stabilized silver supplement that stands out from others in the field for its bioavailability, safety, and remarkable impact on health.

What We Covered in Our Conversation:

The story behind Micronic Silver – and how it differs from traditional colloidal or ionic silvers.

The science and stabilization process that makes it safer for long-term use.

Common misconceptions about silver and toxicity—and what the real science says.

Why silver is being suppressed despite its historical use as a powerful antimicrobial.

How Jeff and Michele built a company rooted in prayer, purpose, and integrity.

Updates on new product developments and how Micronic Silver is being used for immune support, skin health, and overall vitality.

Jeff is on a mission to restore silver to its rightful place in natural medicine—and to educate the public on how to use it responsibly and effectively.

If you’ve ever been curious about silver supplements, this conversation will give you clarity, science, and inspiration.

Learn more at MicronicSilver.com and support Jeff and Michele’s work at Nature’s Miracle Silver Lining.

—

In a world of noise and misinformation, it’s refreshing to hear from a voice that’s grounded in truth, science, and faith. Thank you, Jeff, for joining us—and for sharing your journey with the Morning Coffee community.

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment