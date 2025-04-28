This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

It’s always a privilege to sit down with one of the fiercest defenders of patient and doctor autonomy — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF).

For more than 20 years, Twila has fought on the front lines of medical policy to protect your right to informed consent, true medical privacy, and doctor-patient freedom. From her groundbreaking radio segment, the Health Freedom Minute(now reaching over 5 million daily listeners) to her award-winning book, Big Brother in the Exam Room, Twila has never shied away from calling out the government overreach we all see unfolding in real time.

This week on This Week with Dr. T, we covered nine explosive topics you won’t hear dissected on mainstream media — all pointing to one truth: the medical system is being dismantled and rebuilt in the image of total control.

1. Massive HHS Workforce Cuts

Federal health policy is shifting — fast. The Department of Health and Human Services is eliminating entire offices and forcing staff to relocate to Alaska if they want to keep their jobs.

This isn't about streamlining. It's about removing dissenters and installing technocratic control.

🔗 Read more

2. A Huge Medical Freedom Win in Idaho

At last — some light. Idaho passed a Medical Freedom Bill that protects the right of individuals to make their own health decisions without coercion. This is a model for other states to follow.

🔗 Read the bill

3. State Medical Boards Policing ‘Microaggressions’

State medical boards are now threatening to revoke medical licenses over so-called microaggressions. Yes — words, tone, and facial expressions are being policed. This is a war on free speech in medicine.

🔗 Read the amicus brief from AAPS

4. Pharmacies Are Blacklisting Doctors

Major pharmacy chains have begun adding doctors to “do-not-fill” lists — cutting off patient access to lawfully prescribed medications. This is a digital blacklist — and it’s already here.

🔗 AAPS files suit

5. Medicaid Money Laundering

A bombshell report shows that Medicaid is being used as a money-laundering scheme, funneling taxpayer dollars into private and political hands. This is systemic corruption hiding behind “healthcare for all.”

🔗 Read the report

6. Peter Marks Resigns Amid RFK Jr. Restructuring

As RFK Jr. begins reshaping the FDA, Peter Marks — a long-time pharma insider — has resigned. This isn’t a loss of knowledge. It’s a clearing of dead weight and institutional lies.

🔗 Read more

7. RFK Jr. Endorses Measles Vaccine in Texas

During a visit to Texas amid a measles outbreak, RFK Jr. publicly stated the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to contain measles — a comment that sent shockwaves through the medical freedom movement. Has his position evolved?

🔗 Axios coverage

8. Over 350,000 Health Workers Face Deportation

While we face a growing healthcare worker shortage, federal immigration failures are putting over 350,000 foreign-born healthcare professionals at risk of deportation. This is national self-sabotage.

🔗 Full story

9. Medical Data Breaches Are the New Normal

Oracle and ALN Medical Management are just the latest in a never-ending string of health data breaches. Your private health data is now permanently vulnerable — thanks to mandatory electronic health record mandates.

🔗 Read more

Final Thoughts

Twila Brase continues to shine light on the issues others are too afraid to name. Her work through CCHF gives patients real tools to say no, opt out, and protect their data and bodily autonomy.

If you haven’t yet, grab her must-read book:

Big Brother in the Exam Room – Order here

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment