This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

It’s always a privilege to sit down with one of the fiercest defenders of patient and doctor autonomy — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF).
For more than 20 years, Twila has fought on the front lines of medical policy to protect your right to informed consent, true medical privacy, and doctor-patient freedom. From her groundbreaking radio segment, the Health Freedom Minute(now reaching over 5 million daily listeners) to her award-winning book, Big Brother in the Exam Room, Twila has never shied away from calling out the government overreach we all see unfolding in real time.
This week on This Week with Dr. T, we covered nine explosive topics you won’t hear dissected on mainstream media — all pointing to one truth: the medical system is being dismantled and rebuilt in the image of total control.
1. Massive HHS Workforce Cuts
Federal health policy is shifting — fast. The Department of Health and Human Services is eliminating entire offices and forcing staff to relocate to Alaska if they want to keep their jobs.
This isn't about streamlining. It's about removing dissenters and installing technocratic control.
2. A Huge Medical Freedom Win in Idaho
At last — some light. Idaho passed a Medical Freedom Bill that protects the right of individuals to make their own health decisions without coercion. This is a model for other states to follow.
3. State Medical Boards Policing ‘Microaggressions’
State medical boards are now threatening to revoke medical licenses over so-called microaggressions. Yes — words, tone, and facial expressions are being policed. This is a war on free speech in medicine.
🔗 Read the amicus brief from AAPS
4. Pharmacies Are Blacklisting Doctors
Major pharmacy chains have begun adding doctors to “do-not-fill” lists — cutting off patient access to lawfully prescribed medications. This is a digital blacklist — and it’s already here.
5. Medicaid Money Laundering
A bombshell report shows that Medicaid is being used as a money-laundering scheme, funneling taxpayer dollars into private and political hands. This is systemic corruption hiding behind “healthcare for all.”
6. Peter Marks Resigns Amid RFK Jr. Restructuring
As RFK Jr. begins reshaping the FDA, Peter Marks — a long-time pharma insider — has resigned. This isn’t a loss of knowledge. It’s a clearing of dead weight and institutional lies.
7. RFK Jr. Endorses Measles Vaccine in Texas
During a visit to Texas amid a measles outbreak, RFK Jr. publicly stated the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to contain measles — a comment that sent shockwaves through the medical freedom movement. Has his position evolved?
8. Over 350,000 Health Workers Face Deportation
While we face a growing healthcare worker shortage, federal immigration failures are putting over 350,000 foreign-born healthcare professionals at risk of deportation. This is national self-sabotage.
9. Medical Data Breaches Are the New Normal
Oracle and ALN Medical Management are just the latest in a never-ending string of health data breaches. Your private health data is now permanently vulnerable — thanks to mandatory electronic health record mandates.
Final Thoughts
Twila Brase continues to shine light on the issues others are too afraid to name. Her work through CCHF gives patients real tools to say no, opt out, and protect their data and bodily autonomy.
