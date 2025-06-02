This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, John Beaudoin

On this week’s episode of This Week with Dr. T, I’m joined by John Beaudoin—a systems engineer, researcher, father, and fierce truth-seeker. His background includes a BS in Systems Engineering, an MBA in Management, and a deep sense of moral obligation that grew even stronger after the tragic loss of his eldest son in 2018.

That loss became a turning point. At 56, John enrolled in law school to become a stronger advocate for truth—but was removed from the program because of his COVID-19 vaccination status. Rather than back down, he leaned in.

Now, John is using every tool he has—law, data, engineering, and conviction—to expose what he believes is a massive manipulation of public health records. In this conversation, we covered a lot of ground, centered on his work analyzing death data and what it reveals about the COVID narrative.

Highlights from Our Discussion

His personal story — and how his son’s passing altered the course of his life.

Why he questioned CDC data early in the pandemic — and what happened when the math didn’t add up.

His law school removal — and what that says about institutions and coercion.

The creation of his first book , The Real CdC, which draws on analysis of hundreds of thousands of death certificates from Massachusetts.

Key insights from that data , including: How many COVID deaths were truly caused by the virus How software and classification systems may be hiding vaccine-related deaths Why myocarditis might only be part of a much larger problem



We also touched on:

The continued rise in all-cause mortality — even after mass COVID vaccination campaigns have ended.

Shifts in the types of deaths being recorded , including blood-related events and declines in younger populations.

The CDC’s role — and whether what we’re seeing is simply bureaucratic failure, or something more sinister.

His second book , CDC Memorandum: Notice of Criminal Liability, which aims to hold public officials accountable through legal channels.

His thoughts on justice — whether grand juries, RFK Jr.’s leadership, or state-level legal efforts might finally bring it.

John didn’t come from the medical world, but his rigorous, data-first approach to truth has drawn attention far beyond Massachusetts. His work raises hard questions—and demands answers from the institutions we were told to trust without question.

If you’ve felt something wasn’t right, if you’ve watched the numbers and narratives shift in real time, this conversation is one you won’t want to miss.

