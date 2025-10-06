This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Richard Battle

This week, I sat down with Richard Battle—a fifth-generation Texan, award-winning author of ten books, corporate executive, and unshakable advocate for American values. Richard brings decades of experience in leadership, faith, and service, and his message couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

His newest book, Made in America by AmeriCANS, Not AmeriCAN’TS, is a timely antidote to a culture plagued by fear, entitlement, and dependency. It’s a call to action—for every individual to step up, live boldly, and leave a legacy grounded in truth and purpose.

Our topics this week are wide-ranging—but they all come back to one thing: leadership grounded in conviction.

Here’s what we covered:

Why he wrote Made in America by AmeriCANS —and how the book equips readers to learn, lead, and leave a legacy.

What it means to be a lifelong learner —and how examples like Charlie Munger prove that disciplined minds build resilient lives.

The American Dream vs. Today’s Reality —how far the current administration has strayed from the vision of our Founding Fathers.

Is Trump a disruptor or a restorer? —Richard weighs in on norm-breaking, nation-rebuilding, and historical parallels to 1789.

COVID’s lasting impact on our country —from trust in institutions to the remnant rising in response.

The timeless nature of human character —we explore the quote: “Mankind is ever advancing, but man is ever the same.”

And finally, Richard’s takeaway message for those feeling overwhelmed or discouraged in today’s climate.

Richard’s voice is a powerful reminder that this country wasn’t built by people waiting for permission. It was built by those willing to act—rooted in faith, focused on service, and committed to truth, even when it’s unpopular.

If you’re tired of the defeatist narrative… if you’re looking for strength, clarity, and motivation to rise above the noise—this conversation is for you.

Because as Richard says, and I wholeheartedly agree:

We need more AmeriCANS—and far fewer AmeriCAN’TS.

Follow along: www.richardbattle.com | x.com/richardvbattle

