This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Suzanne Humphries

This week’s episode of This Week with Dr. T is one I’ve been deeply excited to share. I had the privilege of sitting down with my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, to talk about something we’re both passionate about: vaccines and the truth behind them.
Dr. Humphries is a board-certified internist and nephrologist, and one of the most courageous voices in modern medicine. For years, she has traveled the world to educate people about the dangers and illusions surrounding the vaccine narrative — often at great personal and professional cost.
Her groundbreaking book, Dissolving Illusions, ripped the curtain back on what we’ve been told about smallpox, polio, measles, and more. Now in its 10th anniversary edition, this book is more important than ever — especially for those just beginning their journey into medical truth.
What We Discussed:
In this powerful conversation, Suzanne and I talk candidly about:
The forgotten history of disease and vaccination
The intentional rewriting of medical narratives to fit pharmaceutical agendas
The dangers of trusting “public health” without discernment
Dr. Humphries recounts her experience on the Joe Rogan podcast, highlighting the importance of platforms that allow minority opinions to be voiced
Why we must speak now — not later — as childhood vaccine schedules expand and the consequences become more tragic
If you're a parent, a healthcare professional, or simply someone trying to reclaim your autonomy and health, this episode is for you.
