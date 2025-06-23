This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Chris Shaw

On this episode of This Week with Dr. T, I was honored to welcome a powerful voice in the scientific community — Dr. Christopher Shaw, a respected neuroscientist, professor, author, and advocate for medical freedom.

Dr. Shaw is a full professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of British Columbia, with cross-appointments in Neuroscience, Experimental Medicine, and Pathology. His primary research focuses on the origins of ALS and potential therapies for neurological diseases.

He’s authored over 150 peer-reviewed papers and multiple books, including two recent co-edited volumes that are making waves in the post-pandemic truth movement:

Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole: Independent Scientists and Physicians Unmask the Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemonium: A Pandemic of Ignorance, Fear and Greed; the Capture of Our Institutions

What We Talked About

Our conversation covered ground that most mainstream media avoids — and for good reason. The truth is not just inconvenient; it's threatening to the institutions that profited off panic.

Here’s what we explored:

Natural vs. Lab-Created Virus

Dr. Shaw offers insight into the viral origins debate, cutting through misinformation and political fog to address what the science and timeline really suggest.

The “Viruses Don’t Exist” Debate

What does a career neuroscientist say to those claiming viruses are a myth? Dr. Shaw weighs in on the growing divide within the health freedom space.

Asymptomatic Transmission – Fact or Fiction?

In Down the Rabbit Hole, Dr. Shaw addresses the shaky science behind asymptomatic spread — one of the key justifications for mass lockdowns and testing.

The PCR Testing Scandal

We unpack the misuse of PCR technology and how it fueled what Dr. Shaw calls a “test-demic” rather than a true pandemic. His conclusions are damning — and data-backed.

The Bottom Line on Masks

After combing through decades of research and real-time data, Dr. Shaw delivers his verdict on whether masks helped or harmed public health.

Spotlight on the Books

In the second half of our conversation, we took a deeper dive into the two books Dr. Shaw recently co-edited. These are not reactionary rants — they are rigorous, referenced, and fearless in exposing what really happened.

Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole exposes the pseudoscience, manipulation, and censorship that redefined “public health” over the last few years.

COVID-19 Pandemonium explores how our institutions — from medicine to media to academia — were hijacked by fear, greed, and political opportunism.

The Neurological Fallout of the COVID Jab

As a neuroscientist, Dr. Shaw has been sounding the alarm about the impact of spike proteins on brain function:

Neurological Damage & Cognitive Decline

He discusses how these synthetic spike proteins can cross the blood-brain barrier , disrupt neurological processes, and may contribute to an increase in neurodegenerative conditions.

Spike Protein Toxicity

This isn’t a vague concern — it's a biologically plausible and increasingly documented risk. Dr. Shaw explains how this protein may be triggering inflammatory cascades in the brain.

A Silence That Speaks Volumes

When asked why institutions like the FDA, NIH, and HHS remain silent in the face of growing evidence of neurological harm, Dr. Shaw doesn't hold back. He exposes the scientific censorship and institutional complicity that has allowed real harm to continue unchecked.

This is a powerful episode that peels back the layers of fear, control, and corruption with scientific clarity and integrity. If you’re ready to dig deeper and challenge the mainstream narrative, both of Dr. Shaw’s books are must-reads.

Learn more about his work and latest publications by visiting the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance, where he currently serves as co-chair of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee.

Until next time — seek truth, pursue wisdom, and never stop asking hard questions.

