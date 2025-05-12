This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Scott Miller

On This Week with Dr. T, we’re joined by Scott Miller — a physician assistant, author of The Most Dangerous Man in Washington, and a central figure in one of the most controversial medical freedom stories to emerge during the pandemic.

Practicing in a rural part of Washington state, Scott became known for his early and aggressive efforts to treat COVID-19 patients outside of hospital settings, using non-invasive breathing therapies and supportive care when few others would. As his success grew, so did the attention — both from grateful patients and from the medical establishment. He became the only provider in his region actively treating COVID-19 in the outpatient setting, and in some cases, even helping families navigate the process of removing loved ones from hospital care they no longer trusted.

Scott’s troubles began after he spoke publicly at a medical freedom rally at the state capitol in Olympia in 2020. What followed was a wave of complaints — not from harmed patients, but from those opposed to his stance — eventually resulting in the suspension of his medical license.

His story is not just about COVID-19. It’s about the cost of speaking out, the boundaries of medical ethics, and what happens when clinical judgment collides with institutional power.

Join us for an honest and thought-provoking conversation with Scott Miller.

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment