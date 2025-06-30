This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

This week on This Week with Dr. T, I’m joined by Twila Brase—one of the most fearless voices in the medical freedom movement. As president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, Twila has spent over 25 years exposing the corruption, overreach, and hidden agendas within America’s healthcare system. Together, we’ll unpack the latest headlines that impact your health, freedom, and future.

Fresh from speaking at Freedom Fest, Twila shares insights from her breakout sessions on the dangers of REAL ID and her 10-point plan to permanently remove government from your personal health decisions. We also dive into what happened behind the scenes during her participation in the Mock Trial of Big Pharma alongside Del Bigtree and Dr. Robert Malone.

We’ll also look at explosive findings from Dr. Brian Hooker, who uncovered a 40% spike in cancers post-2021, and new data showing the ongoing damage of spike protein production in vaccinated patients—raising the question: Is it time to finally ban the COVID shot?

Other critical updates include:

• The rising cost of healthcare in 2025 and what it means for American families

• The UN’s plan to “make the world healthy again”—and why that could backfire

• New state-level pushback against REAL ID mandates

• Breaking developments on biometric tracking through PopID and Verifone

• And an exciting announcement: Dr. Lee Merritt will headline the 2025 CCHF Gala

This conversation is packed with truth, urgency, and tools for action. If you care about health sovereignty, bodily autonomy, and the future of patient-centered care, you do not want to miss it.

Links from this show:

Dr. Brian Hooker, Ph.D of the Department of Defense epidemiological system found a 40% uptick in cancers starting 2021.

Healthcare Costs for Average Person Increase 6.7% in 2025

UN Plans to Make World Healthy Again

PopID gets equity financing to build global biometric network infrastructure

