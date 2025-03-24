This Week with Dr. T: Zero Accountability in a Failed System

Zero Accountability in a Failed System: My Fight for Truth in Medicine

For years, I’ve been warning about the dangers of unchecked power in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. My latest book, Zero Accountability in a Failed System, exposes the systemic failures that have allowed Big Pharma to manipulate public health for profit. In today’s world, where safety and medical freedom are at stake, this book serves as a wake-up call to those who are ready to see the truth.

Why I Wrote This Book

This isn’t just an exposé—it’s a call to action. The subtitle, How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law, reflects my deep investigation into how corporate interests have overtaken patient well-being. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a broken system, one where public trust is exploited, and real accountability is nonexistent.

Key Themes I Uncover

1. Systemic Corruption

We’ve been told that vaccines are safe and effective, but what if I told you that the definition of “vaccine” has been deliberately altered to push experimental products? This shift has led to mass misinformation and public distrust, creating an illusion of safety that doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

2. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Violations

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout ignored long-established FDA rules. Under EUA guidelines, alternative treatments must be unavailable and the product must be less harmful than the virus itself. I reveal how both of these conditions were manipulated or ignored to push these experimental shots.

3. History Repeats Itself

When we examine past pandemics, a disturbing pattern emerges. Fear-based narratives, rushed medical interventions, and corporate-driven solutions are nothing new. Understanding these historical cycles is key to breaking free from them.

4. Where’s the Accountability?

Who takes responsibility when things go wrong? Not the pharmaceutical companies, not the government, and not the media. Patients are left to fend for themselves. In this book, I push for transparency, ethical oversight, and real consequences for those who put profit over people.

A Special Interview with Michelle

For this episode, we’re switching things up—Michelle is stepping into the interviewer’s seat to ask me the tough questions about my book and the bigger picture. Together, we explore:

The real motives behind Big Pharma’s vaccine agenda

How corruption has infiltrated medicine, public health, and even the legal system

The biggest takeaways for those wanting to reclaim control over their health

How fear is strategically used to drive compliance

Stories from individuals harmed by these systems and why their voices matter

Why This Matters Now

This book isn’t just about the past—it’s about where we go from here. We have a choice: blindly trust a system that has repeatedly failed us, or demand accountability, informed consent, and true medical freedom.

Your Next Steps

I invite you to read, question, and share. Let’s build a movement that values truth over propaganda and patient well-being over corporate greed. Join the conversation, challenge the narratives, and take control of your health.

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment