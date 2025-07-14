This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Cory Hillis

This week’s episode features a critical conversation with scientist and wellness expert Cory Hillis, a trailblazer in the field of EMF protection. Cory is the principal inventor behind EMF Solutions and a Certified EMF Specialist & Trainer. With a deep foundation in holistic health—including Quantum Reflex Analysis, clinical nutrition, and advanced practitioner training—Cory brings both scientific rigor and personal passion to a subject that affects us all: electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

After facing a debilitating health condition himself, Cory discovered that EMF remediation was the missing piece. When no existing solution fully worked, he created one. Today, his patented technologies are trusted by thousands—including health professionals, families, and tech-conscious individuals—across the country.

In this episode, we tackle questions that are becoming more urgent every day:

What are EMFs, and how exactly do they affect the human body?

What health symptoms could be linked to EMF exposure?

Which common devices pose the greatest risk?

Can you actually protect yourself—and how?

What sets EMF Solutions apart from other “blockers” on the market?

Can you see EMF radiation in real-time?

This is one of the most eye-opening discussions we’ve had yet. Whether you’re EMF-aware or new to this topic, you’ll walk away with practical knowledge—and hope.

Join us for this powerful conversation and get informed. Your health could depend on it.

