This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. William Makis, MD

Dr. William Makis, MD, is a Canadian physician with an unparalleled background in Immunology, Radiology, and Oncology. His extensive medical training includes a four-year undergraduate degree in Immunology from the University of Toronto, a medical degree from McGill University, and a five-year specialization in Radiology and Oncology. As the head of Canada’s largest Medical Isotope Cancer Treatment program, Dr. Makis has contributed extensively to the field, authoring over 100 peer-reviewed publications in international medical journals.

But beyond his impressive credentials, Dr. Makis has become a crucial figure in exposing the deception and propaganda surrounding the C-19 genetic modification shots. His research into the #DiedSuddenly phenomenon and the rise of #TurboCancers is sending shockwaves through the medical community. Today, he will be breaking down the undeniable proof of DNA contamination in the shots, the presence of SV40 and other dangerous elements, and why we are only beginning to witness the long-term devastation caused by these bioweapons.

Prepare yourself for a hard-hitting, deeply informative conversation that challenges the mainstream narrative and unveils the truth about the medical crisis unfolding before us.

Talking Points:

• Dr. Makis’ incredible journey: from fleeing Czechoslovakia through a United Nations refugee camp to becoming a leading physician and researcher in Canada.

• The Died Suddenly phenomenon – what the data is revealing and why it’s impossible to ignore.

• The irrefutable proof of DNA contamination in the mRNA shots – what this means for public health.

• SV40 and other carcinogenic elements found in the shots – are we looking at a slow-motion bioweapon attack?

• Turbo Cancers: What they are, why they behave differently in the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, and what oncologists are witnessing firsthand.

• The suppression of medical professionals speaking out against the global vaccine agenda.

• The future of medicine: how do we combat the damage, and what can individuals do to protect themselves?

This is an episode you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for a mind-opening discussion with Dr. William Makis, MD.

