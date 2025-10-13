This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Michael J. Schwartz

What if the science we trusted was never science at all — but a carefully constructed illusion built to control and condition?

In a world where “experts” dictate and politicians profit, Dr. Michael J. Schwartz isn’t afraid to call it like it is. A bestselling author, medical entrepreneur, former police officer, and host of the explosive 2 Mikes Live podcast, Dr. Schwartz brings decades of investigative and clinical experience to expose one of the greatest public health deceptions of our time. His book, Fauci’s Fiction, has become a battle cry for truth — pulling back the curtain on the lies, cover-ups, and catastrophic failures that redefined medicine, science, and freedom in the modern era.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about power — and the people who have been harmed, silenced, and gaslit in the name of “public health.” Families watched loved ones suffer under mandates that made no medical sense. Healthcare workers were coerced. Children were injected, masked, and manipulated — all while questions were dismissed, data buried, and honest voices destroyed.

But the tide is turning.

Dr. Schwartz joins Dr. T for a deeply unfiltered discussion on the system’s corruption, the illusion of transparency, and the emerging movement of doctors, scientists, and whistleblowers demanding accountability. This is not theory — it’s evidence. It’s lived experience. It’s the truth that’s been hidden in plain sight.

Together, they break down what went wrong, who profited, and how we reclaim the ethics and integrity medicine was built on.

Key discussions include:

• The real story behind Fauci’s Fiction — and the shocking facts uncovered through his research.

• The silencing of VAERS data and why informed consent has become a casualty of modern medicine.

• The growing global backlash against mRNA technology — and its creeping presence in the food supply.

• The manipulation of “safety” narratives and what new vaccine campaigns mean for the years ahead.

• The next chapter of medical freedom — and what the upcoming administration could mean for real reform.

This is the conversation they hoped you’d never hear. Watch now — and see why truth, once spoken, can never be silenced.

www.michaeljschwartz.com

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment