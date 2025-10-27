This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Will Falconer

This week on This Week with DrT, I had the privilege of speaking with someone who’s been fighting a battle that looks eerily similar to my own—but his patients have four legs, fur, and a tail.

Dr. Will Falconer began his veterinary career in 1980 practicing conventional medicine—armed with the latest drugs, vaccines, and surgical techniques. Seven years in, he saw the same pattern many of us see in human medicine: more medications, more interventions, and more chronically ill patients. He made the courageous decision to walk away from that model and embrace a holistic, homeopathic approach.

In the decades since, Dr. Falconer has seen a truth the mainstream refuses to acknowledge: our animals are being damaged in the name of “prevention.” Over-vaccination, toxic pest control, and lifeless, processed diets are creating a generation of chronically ill pets. And just like in human medicine, it’s all being sold to us as “care.”

In Our Conversation, We Covered:

Detoxing the newborn puppy. Many puppies are vaccinated before they ever reach their new homes—often for parvo. We discussed natural detox options and whether there’s a truly safe, natural prevention for parvovirus.

Refusing the mandated poisons. Unlike humans, pets can’t simply “opt out” of vaccines. We explored how owners can push back against mandatory shots and protect their animals without breaking the law.

The rabies vaccine problem. Rabies has become the darling of the veterinary vaccine industry—now given in identical doses to both Great Danes and Pomeranians. Even more disturbing, Dr. Falconer shared reports of human rabies shots being given in ERs for suspected exposure to healthy bats. We dug into the facts every pet owner needs before they walk into their vet’s office.

Feeding for true health. The pet food industry has done to dogs and cats what processed food giants have done to us. We talked about species-appropriate diets, how to nourish pets for real vitality, and why kibble isn’t the “convenience” it’s marketed to be.

Dental health the natural way. Forget the expensive dental procedures under anesthesia—Dr. Falconer offered practical steps for keeping your pet’s teeth clean and healthy without the stress or danger.

Picky eaters. When an aging pet suddenly turns up their nose at their favorite foods, what’s the cause—and what can you do?

Beyond dogs and cats. From pigs to guinea pigs to fish, Dr. Falconer’s principles for raising healthy animals apply far beyond the family dog.

Why This Matters

Dr. Falconer’s work is about more than pets—it’s about the relationship between all living beings and the natural laws that govern health. Just like humans, animals thrive when we support the body’s design rather than bombard it with chemicals, synthetic “prevention,” and dead food.

For forty years, he’s been saying what I’ve been saying in my own lane:

The system is not broken—it’s working exactly as designed. And it’s up to us to step outside it.

If you love your pets, if you want them to live long, vibrant, disease-resistant lives, this conversation is for you. It’s time to learn how to raise vital animals—joyful, resilient, and an inspiration for others to take the natural path.

You can follow Dr. Will Falconer’s work and newsletter at vitalanimal.com.

MORE LINKS:

-Vital Animal Podcast link is here: https://vitalanimal.com/podcast/

-Substack here: https://vitalanimal.substack.com

-People can get a free mini-library of courses and reports when they join free Vital Animal Pack: https://vitalanimal.com/join-vital-animal-pack

Leave a comment