This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

It takes extraordinary courage to stand against the tide of institutional corruption—and even more to keep standing when the attacks don’t stop. This week, I had the honor of sitting down with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a fierce physician and medical freedom advocate who’s become a household name for one reason: she tells the truth.

Dr. Bowden is a board-certified ENT, a board member of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (a project of The Kirsch Foundation), and one of the few doctors who stepped into the fire when it mattered most. She didn’t ask for a spotlight—but it found her. And now she’s using it to expose lies, defend patients, and challenge the very agencies that betrayed public trust.

In This Week's Interview, We Discuss:

Her transformation from ENT to frontline freedom fighter

Whether the lawsuit from her former hospital has been resolved

Why her fight struck such a national nerve

Her take on saRNA technologies and why they may be just as (if not more) concerning than mRNA

Her outspoken resistance to the nomination of Dr. Casey Means for Surgeon General—and why we both raised red flags

Why the mRNA technology must not only be paused—but abolished

Her stance on pediatric vaccines and the so-called “poisoning schedule”

The need to repeal the PREP Act and overhaul the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act

And her concerns with RFK Jr.'s team—especially why Dr. Makary’s FDA is flying under the radar

Her fire is unmatched. Her resolve is unwavering. And in this battle, we need voices like hers more than ever.

Become a Member

