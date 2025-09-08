This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Henry Ealy

On this episode of This Week with Dr. T, I am joined by the incredibly thoughtful and deeply committed Dr. Henry Ealy—known lovingly as “Dr. H” by his many students. For over 25 years, Dr. H has dedicated himself to teaching the kind of medicine rooted in creation and conviction—the kind that begins with asking the right questions and listening to the wisdom God placed within each of us.

Dr. H’s background is both scientific and deeply spiritual. He holds:

A Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

A Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine

Board Certification in Holistic Nutrition

He is the founder of the Energetic Health Institute and the co-founder of the Healing for the A.G.E.S. conferences with Dr. Brian Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, and Dr. Jana Schmidt.

What We Talked About

In this episode, we discussed:

His journey from engineering to holistic healing , and how his life experiences led him to found the Energetic Health Institute.

How he teamed up with Dr. Brian Ardis to co-create the Healing for the A.G.E.S. conferences, a movement that’s bringing together practitioners, patients, and truth-seekers.

Why he wrote his newest book, The Book of Questions: Embrace Your Heart’s First Thought, and why this one is different from anything he’s written before.

The Book of Questions

Dr. H’s new book is a guide to self-inquiry, spiritual alignment, and personal truth. In his words, it’s not about having the right answers—it’s about learning to ask the questions that draw us closer to our true identity.

Dr. Brian Ardis, who wrote the foreword, said it best:

"Are you ready to have your mind blown, your heart entertained, and your soul uplifted?"

One chapter we explored in particular—Chapter 4: Your True Identity—dives deep into the spiritual warfare happening around us, and the way we’ve been divided from ourselves by fear, confusion, and culture. Dr. H reminds us that we’re not broken—we’re buried. And it’s time to unearth the truth.

We also explored:

“Divide and conquer” tactics being used in our modern world to confuse and fragment identity

The difference between “strict codes” (God-given principles that guide us with intention) and “random conveniences” (temporary, feel-good distractions that derail us from our purpose)

Want to Go Deeper?

You can find Dr. H’s book and receive his free five-part companion video series at:

drhenele.com

More of his work can be found here:

Stay connected with him on social media:

Dr. H’s message is clear and deeply needed right now: healing doesn’t come from fixing what’s wrong, but from remembering what’s right—and Who we belong to. It’s not about chasing solutions. It’s about returning to truth.

If you’ve been feeling scattered or silenced, The Book of Questions may be just the tool to help you tune back into the voice of God within your own heart.

