This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Marc Girardot

For more than two decades, I have spoken out about the dangers of unquestioned vaccine protocols. We have warned, researched, and been censored — but the evidence keeps rising. This week, I sat down with Marc Girardot, author of The Needle’s Secret, to discuss a discovery that could change how we understand vaccine injury.

Marc is not your typical medical researcher. With a career spanning technology, strategy, and global innovation, he has advised Fortune 500 companies and authored more than 100 influential articles. His work earned BizNews’ Best of 2021award. Fluent in English, French, and Spanish, Marc has dedicated his voice and intellect to uncovering truths that mainstream medicine ignores.

His latest book, The Needle’s Secret, introduces the Bolus Theory — an overlooked flaw in vaccine administration that explains why some people experience devastating effects while others seem unaffected. The implications are enormous.

Who Is Marc Girardot?

International thought leader in health, tech, and strategy

Author of The Needle’s Secret (available now on Amazon)

Over 100 published articles on health and policy

Awarded BizNews “Best of 2021” for excellence in analysis

Fluent in three languages (English, French, Spanish)

Recognized voice exposing systemic failures in vaccine safety

In This Interview We Discuss:

Marc’s journey from global strategist to outspoken researcher on vaccines

The Bolus Theory — how vaccine particles mistakenly enter the bloodstream, leading to widespread damage

The role of capillary leakage in fueling chronic illness

How this mechanism may explain rising rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, and autism

Why some patients suffer severe injury while others show no immediate symptoms

Resistance from mainstream medicine — and even skepticism from some integrative circles

How Bolus Theory differs from other hypotheses like “spike persistence”

The resilience of the human body and its ability to heal when properly supported

Hopeful therapies for the vaccine-injured: stem-cell activation, regenerative medicine, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Why transparency, independent research, and courage are critical to protecting future generations

Why This Matters

For years, millions have suffered while institutions dismissed their injuries as “rare” or “unrelated.” Marc’s work exposes the mechanism — not just the outcomes — giving us both explanation and direction. If Bolus Theory is correct, vaccine injury is not random, not mysterious, and not rare. It is predictable, preventable, and tragically ignored.

This is an interview filled with urgency, clarity, and hope. I encourage you to share it widely. The missing information is finally coming to light — and it may save lives.

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment