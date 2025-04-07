This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Orlando E. Silva

Medicine has always been a battlefield—one where those who dare to think outside the box are often silenced. That’s why I’m thrilled to welcome a true warrior in the field of oncology to This Week with DrT: Dr. Orlando E. Silva.

Dr. Silva is no ordinary oncologist. With 36 years of experience in breast cancer, hematology, oncology, and forensic medicine, he brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge to the fight against cancer. His credentials are extensive—Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, a law degree from the University of Miami, and years of academic leadership at the University of Miami’s School of Medicine. He has written extensively on breast, lung, and prostate cancer and has been named one of Florida’s top oncologists.

But what truly sets Dr. Silva apart is his courage. In today’s world, where medical narratives are tightly controlled and dissenting voices are targeted, he dares to ask the hard questions. He’s not just treating cancer—he’s confronting the uncomfortable truths about its causes, treatments, and the disturbing rise of COVID-19 turbo cancers.

The Graithcare Connection

Dr. Silva and I share a connection through Graithcare, an organization dedicated to patient advocacy and medical freedom. I wanted to learn more about his journey—how did he get involved in this movement, and what role does he see patient advocacy playing in today’s deeply compromised healthcare system?

Integrative Oncology: Is the Future Already Here?

For years, I have been speaking about the power of integrative medicine—how therapies outside of the pharmaceutical-industrial complex hold the key to true healing. Dr. Silva has extensive knowledge of insulin potentiation therapy (IPT)—a treatment that uses insulin to increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy while reducing toxic side effects. I asked him:

Why isn’t IPT more widely accepted?

What does the research really say about integrative oncology treatments?

Are we deliberately being kept from safer, more effective cancer therapies?

Cancer and Parasites: A Forbidden Discussion?

What if cancer isn’t just a genetic or environmental disease? What if something more sinister is at play? Many researchers and clinicians—including myself—have explored the cancer-parasite connection. Dr. Silva and I discussed the emerging evidence that links parasitic infections to tumor growth.

Could cancer be a symptom of a deeper infectious process?

Are we overlooking the role of parasites in oncology?

COVID-19 Injuries: A Crisis of Our Own Making

Dr. Silva has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. He is one of the few oncologists willing to talk about the shocking rise in post-vaccine immune dysfunction, clotting disorders, and aggressive cancersthat have emerged since 2021.

How is he treating patients with long-COVID and vaccine injuries?

What protocols show the most promise?

Why is mainstream oncology ignoring the obvious?

The Rise of Turbo Cancers

The medical establishment will tell you that “cancer rates have always been rising,” but those of us paying attention know better. Turbo cancers—fast-growing, aggressive tumors—are emerging at an alarming rate, particularly in younger, previously healthy individuals.

Dr. Silva and I delved into:

What is fueling this explosion of turbo cancers?

Are spike proteins playing a role in cancer acceleration?

Why are oncologists afraid to speak out?

Persecution of Truth-Tellers: The Case of Dr. William Makis

One of the most courageous voices on this issue is Dr. William Makis in Alberta, Canada. He has been relentlessly exposing the link between COVID-19 vaccines and turbo cancers—and, as expected, the Alberta medical board is trying to silence him.

I asked Dr. Silva:

Are we seeing a global crackdown on doctors who speak out against Big Pharma?

What will it take for the medical community to break free from this censorship?

Final Thoughts

The battle for medical freedom is far from over. If we don’t demand answers and support the doctors brave enough to tell the truth, we risk losing control over our own health.

Dr. Silva is on the front lines of this fight, and his insights are invaluable. We need more doctors like him—doctors willing to challenge the system, expose the corruption, and offer real solutions.

What do you think? Are turbo cancers the next pandemic? Is integrative oncology the future? Drop a comment below—I want to hear from you.

Until next time, stay informed and stay empowered.

