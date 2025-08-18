This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Kirk Moore

This week on This Week with Dr. T, I’m joined by Dr. Kirk Moore—physician, former Navy Flight Surgeon, and a man who put ethics above blind compliance.

For the last two years, the federal government tried to destroy him. Not for harming a single patient. Not for negligence. But because he refused to inject them with an experimental product they did not want.

Instead—with informed parental consent—Dr. Moore gave saline to both children and adults who were facing coercive mandates: get the COVID shot or lose your job, your education, your military career, even your place on a life-saving organ transplant list.

He did it not for money, not for personal gain, but out of compassion and an unshakable commitment to his oath: First, do no harm.

During the height of the COVID crisis, he treated patients free of charge, made house calls, and stood with those whose medical autonomy was under siege.

For that, he was prosecuted like a criminal.

He spent 22 days in jail.

He lost his hospital privileges and his board certification.

His reputation was dragged through the mud.

The case against him was riddled with jurisdictional flaws, suppressed evidence, and procedural violations. But the machine wanted a scalp—and Dr. Moore was willing to stand in the fire rather than betray his conscience.

Then, on July 12, 2025, just five days into trial, something unprecedented happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed all charges. She publicly acknowledged that the prosecution was unjust. She credited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee for their relentless advocacy.

This was not just a legal win.

This was a stand—for truth, for ethics, for freedom, and for the sacred doctor-patient relationship.

When I sat down with Dr. Moore for This Week with Dr. T, we covered it all:

How his case landed on the radar of the COVID authorities

The exact charges he faced

The absurd allegation that he “destroyed government property” by squirting the shots down the drain

Whether his hospital privileges and board certifications have been reinstated

And what it meant for him—a physician, a veteran, an American—to stand on the steps of the Supreme Court just two weeks later

Dr. Kirk Moore’s story is proof that courage has a cost—but also that truth can still prevail.

