This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Stella Immanuel

Today’s guest really needs no introduction. You’ve seen her stand boldly when others cowered. You’ve heard her voice cut through the lies when the rest of the medical community stayed silent.

Joining me on This Week with Dr. T is none other than Dr. Stella Immanuel — physician, truth-teller, and warrior in every sense of the word.

Who Is Dr. Stella?

Dr. Stella Immanuel is a Cameroonian-American physician, trained in general medicine in Nigeria before relocating to the United States. She’s a licensed pediatrician, currently operating thriving clinics in Houston, Texas, and offering telemedicine across the country.

But Stella is far more than a doctor. She’s a bold advocate for early treatment, a minister of the gospel, and the founder of Fire Power Ministries, dedicated to helping people break free from the spiritual and medical strongholds that bind them.

What Made Her Famous (and Feared)

Dr. Stella became a lightning rod during the early days of COVID-19 for publicly standing behind early and aggressive treatment protocols — including hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and nutritional therapies — all with one goal: keep people alive and out of hospitals.

And guess what? It worked.

While others blindly followed deadly protocols, Dr. Stella treated hundreds — and lost no one. But instead of being celebrated, she was attacked, censored, and cast aside. Sound familiar?

She did what we’re all called to do: practice real medicine and speak truth, no matter the cost.

That Viral April 1st Post…

You might’ve caught the tweet. On April 1, Dr. Stella posted that she had been appointed Assistant Secretary of the CDC. The internet — and the health freedom community — nearly exploded.

Was it satire? Was it a prophetic declaration? Was it a warning shot?

We dive into that moment in our interview, and more importantly — the why behind it.

What We Talked About

In this week’s episode, Dr. Stella and I go deep. We talk about:

- Her journey from medical school in Nigeria to running clinics in America

- The spiritual warfare behind the pandemic and what she’s seen in her ministry

- How she was called to stand up and speak out when doctors were being silenced

- Her experience battling COVID with real medicine — and real faith

- The deep connection between medicine, ministry, and mission

- Why she believes this is not just a health crisis — it’s a battle for souls

- And yes… the CDC post. You’ll want to hear her answer.

“I am on a mission to bring truth and healing — both physical and spiritual — to the nations. This is a war. And it’s time the church and the doctors rise up together.”

— Dr. Stella Immanuel

Watch, Listen, and Share

This conversation will fire you up. It’s bold, raw, and filled with wisdom that only comes from someone who has lived the front lines — both in the ER and on her knees in prayer.

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Leave a comment