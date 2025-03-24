This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Brian Hooker

What if everything you thought you knew about vaccine safety wasn’t the full story? Dr. Brian Hooker has spent over two decades uncovering the suppressed science behind vaccine research, and what he’s found will shock you. As the co-author of the New York Times bestseller Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, he presents data that challenges mainstream narratives—and forces us to ask critical questions about public health policies.

But Dr. Hooker’s work isn’t just academic—it’s personal. As a scientist, engineer, and former university professor, he knows how to analyze data. But as a father to a son with autism, he’s also lived the consequences of the medical system firsthand. His relentless pursuit of the truth led him to work with CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, uncovering a cover-up that rocked the scientific community.

In this week’s This Week with Dr. T, Dr. Hooker breaks down:

The Unvaxxed vs. Vaxxed Data – What the studies reveal and why they’re being ignored.

Inside the CDC Cover-Up – The shocking documents that changed everything.

The Epidemic No One Talks About – Why childhood chronic illness is skyrocketing.

Your Right to Medical Freedom – How to make informed choices for your family.

If you think you know the science—think again. Don’t miss this eye-opening conversation on This Week with Dr. T!

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

