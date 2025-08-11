This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Patrick K. Porter

This week on This Week with Dr. T, I’m joined by Dr. Patrick K. Porter, PhD – pioneer in neuropsychology, award-winning author, and the creator of BrainTap®, a cutting-edge platform transforming how we approach brain health and human potential.

For decades, we were told the brain was fixed—unchangeable beyond early development. Dr. Porter’s research and clinical practice revealed the opposite. He has spent his career proving that the brain is not only plastic, but capable of ongoing improvement, adaptability, and recovery.

That revelation became the foundation of BrainTap, a powerful neurotechnology platform that blends guided meditation, sound therapy, and light stimulation to help users optimize brain performance. Today, BrainTap offers over 1,800 sessions in 12 languages, used by people around the world to improve sleep, focus, stress resilience, and cognitive function.

In our conversation, Dr. Porter shares how stress rewires the brain – and how we can take it back. We explore his work on neuroplasticity, the science behind BrainTap’s technology, and how even small daily practices can lead to massive shifts in mental clarity and emotional wellness.

Key highlights in this interview:

What neuroplasticity really means – and why it matters

How BrainTap helps retrain the brain for optimal health

Tools for sleep, stress relief, and cognitive recovery

If you’re ready to reset your mind, restore your focus, and reclaim your peace, this is one episode you can’t miss.

