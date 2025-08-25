This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Twila Brase

Every month, I bring back one of my most trusted voices in the health freedom movement — Twila Brase, co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF).

Twila has been exposing the lies of America’s healthcare system for over 25 years. She’s the author of Big Brother in the Exam Room, she’s helped thousands of seniors navigate Medicare without being trapped, and she’s even created practical tools like the Organ Donation Refusal Card and the Patient Toolbox to help patients resist coercion.

This week on This Week with Dr. T, we sat down to unpack some of the most pressing issues — from RFK’s surprising policy changes, to shady projects to block the sun, to Medicare quietly rationing your care.

RFK’s Moves: A Shift Away from Pharma Power

RFK has shaken up Washington with a series of bold decisions:

Removing pro-pharma members from the vaccine committee

Banning thimerosal in all vaccines

Ending hospital financial kickbacks tied to vaccination rates

Canceling a $750 million mRNA bird flu vaccine contract

Cutting 22 BARDA contracts worth over $500 million for new COVID jab research

Planning to clean house in the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

Twila pointed out that this isn’t just politics — this is the first time in decades that someone in power is confronting pharma’s stranglehold on government policy.

Playing God with the Sun

We also covered the “Shade the Sun” project — yes, they actually had federal approval and billionaire funding to dim the sunlight.

Twila and I both emphasized the obvious: sun exposure is vital for human health. The longest-lived people get 30,000–40,000 IU of Vitamin D a day from natural sunlight. Blocking the sun is nothing short of reckless.

And my own observation? The chemicals already sprayed into the air are intensifying the sun — scorching plant leaves, stressing crops, and disrupting nature’s balance.

The AAP Wants Every Exemption Gone

The American Academy of Pediatrics is demanding the end of all non-medical vaccine exemptions, including religious exemptions.

This is happening at the same time that there are 200+ vaccines in the pipeline — not just for childhood infections, but for cancers, allergies, and chronic conditions.

One bright spot: a Raleigh County judge just ruled that mandatory vaccine laws are invalid without religious exemptions. That ruling could ripple nationwide if people push back hard enough.

Medicare: The Quiet Rationing of Care

Another alarming shift: CMS is expanding prior authorization in traditional Medicare. That means your doctor may have to ask permission before giving you care — rationing by another name.

Twila also reminded listeners that Medicare just turned 60 years old — and instead of freeing seniors, it’s trapping them in a system of government surveillance and restricted access. That’s why CCHF continues to provide resources, like their Medicare How-To Guide, to help seniors keep their independence.

Protecting Yourself

Twila’s organization also just released a new Organ Donation Refusal Card, in response to shocking systemic failures in the organ procurement system.

And she highlighted a recent study: when hospitals buy physician practices, prices go up — proof once again that consolidation serves corporations, not patients.

Why This Conversation Matters

What I love about my monthly conversations with Twila is that they’re not just talk. She gives us the tools and strategies to resist, to prepare, and to push back.

Whether it’s rejecting coerced vaccination, resisting Medicare rationing, or even carrying an Organ Donation Refusal Card, her work at CCHF turns outrage into action.

Dive deeper into Twila’s work, visit CCHF here: https://www.cchfreedom.org

