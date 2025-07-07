This Week with Dr. T, with special guests, David Howard and James Rigby

Most Americans believe the Supreme Court is the final authority on all things constitutional. But what if I told you that belief isn’t based in law—it’s based in illusion?

This week on This Week with DrT, I sat down with David Howard, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, former FBI agent, 13-year Montana legislator, minister, and founder of Foxhole Ministries, and James Rigby, a retired attorney and co-author of a book that challenges everything we thought we knew about the role of the courts: The Supreme Court’s Confidence Game: The Lie of Judicial Supremacy.

Together, they expose a dangerous legal construct that has handed sweeping power to nine unelected justices—at the expense of the Constitution, the people, and every branch of representative government.

What Is Judicial Supremacy?

James Rigby explains that “judicial supremacy” is the false doctrine that Supreme Court rulings are binding on all branches of government and all levels of society. This power was never granted in the Constitution. It was assumed—gradually, strategically—and it has gone unchecked for decades.

David Howard calls it exactly what it is: a confidence game. A slow, quiet theft of authority by a court that was designed to interpret law, not invent it.

How Did It Happen?

We explored how the Supreme Court, through precedent and passive compliance from other branches, has positioned itself as the ultimate authority—even above Congress and the President.

Why haven’t state or federal legislatures pushed back?

How can lower-court judges block presidential executive orders?

Can a president actually govern through E.O.s?

Their answers revealed a system that no longer respects the balance of power—because that balance has been deliberately dismantled.

Oaths of Office: A Legal Illusion?

We discussed Attorney Todd Callender’s findings that many government officials lack a verifiable, signed oath of office. If true, this casts serious doubt on the legal authority of those in positions of power.

What does it mean when our so-called “representatives” haven’t even formally sworn to uphold the Constitution?

What Comes Next?

Why Supreme Court justices are appointed for life—and whether that should continue

Why Congress has failed to fulfill its duty as a constitutional check

What options still exist for the American people to reclaim their rightful place as the true authority in this republic

James Rigby and David Howard both believe the path forward begins with education—and ends with action.

Final Thoughts

This was not a conversation about theory. It was a discussion about theft—of power, of process, and of the foundational principles that once defined our nation.

The good news is this: knowledge is the first step toward reclaiming what has been taken.

This interview is one I urge you to listen to—and their book is one I strongly recommend reading.

Because a lie, even repeated by the highest court in the land, is still a lie.

