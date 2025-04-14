This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Don Jeffries

This week on This Week with Dr. T, we welcome back one of the most fearless voices in investigative journalism—Donald Jeffries. A best-selling author and veteran truth-digger, Don has made a career out of exposing what mainstream media won’t touch. From the shadows of the JFK assassination to the political cover-ups shaping modern America, his work rips the veil off the narratives we've been fed for generations.

We first had Don on in 2021 to discuss his groundbreaking book Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics—a sweeping deep dive into America's dark underbelly, starting with JFK and unraveling decades of lies, deception, and media manipulation.

Now, he’s back with his latest bombshell, American Memory Hole: How the Court Historians Promote Disinformation. In it, Don reveals how cancel culture didn’t begin in the 21st century—it was born under FDR. He uncovers how our global interventionist policy was set into motion under Woodrow Wilson, and he pulls back the curtain on forgotten military abuses in Mexico, Haiti, and the Philippines.

Don Jeffries doesn't just report history—he reclaims it. In an age of censorship, historical revisionism, and media distortion, his voice cuts through the noise with sharp analysis and relentless research.

About the Book

In American Memory Hole, Don dismantles the mythmakers — the so-called “court historians” who rewrite history to fit political agendas. He documents how cancel culture, government censorship, and historical revisionism didn’t begin with woke ideology or the internet, but go as far back as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson.

This is a must-read for anyone ready to challenge what they think they know about American history.

What We Covered in the Interview:

How Don first fell into the rabbit hole of hidden history — starting with the JFK assassination and discovering a lifetime of buried truths

The origins of cancel culture — not in 2020, but in the 1930s under FDR, and how that set the stage for today's information warfare

The role of Woodrow Wilson and Col. House in reshaping American foreign policy and installing globalist structures like the CFR and the League of Nations

The shocking treatment of women suffragettes , including activist Alice Paul, and how women didn’t receive the right to vote until sixty years after Black men

New 9/11 anomalies — like the mysterious Cleveland landing and the fact that only 446 of the 2,970 victims appear in the Social Security Death Index

Don’s continued research into JFK — and what the recently released files still don’t tell us

Why the Left continues to attack the Kennedys , and how RFK Jr.’s role is being perceived within today's political spectrum

A preview of Don’s next book — focused on Trump, Congress, and controlled opposition, and how it will push the American Republic movement forward

Donald Jeffries is so important. He isn’t just writing books. He’s restoring memory — and refusing to let the truth be buried. Grab American Memory Hole and share this with someone who needs to unplug from the Matrix.

