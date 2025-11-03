This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Ann Vandersteel

In this week’s This Week with Dr. T, I sat down with Ann Vandersteel, co-founder of the American Made Foundation, to talk about the state of our Republic, the rise of the “influence industry,” and how ordinary citizens can still make a difference.

Here’s what we discussed:

How the American Made Foundation began — why Ann and co-founder Maureen Steele launched an organization uniting legal experts, media voices, and grassroots movements to fight corruption and restore accountability.

The purpose of the Foundation — to educate Americans on how money and lobbying have overtaken self-governance and to connect people who are ready to act, not just observe.

Lobbying vs. bribery — how what was meant as a constitutional right to petition the government has morphed into what Ann calls “institutionalized bribery.”

What the Founders would say today — Ann believes they’d hardly recognize a corporatized government that serves power instead of principle.

The “Epstein Files” project — a collection of public records, legal filings, and investigative materials that the Foundation is curating to keep light on the corruption networks tied to Epstein and his global web of influence.

How citizens can still fight back — start locally. Attend meetings, hold representatives accountable, and stop outsourcing moral courage to politicians.

The southern border crisis — Ann shared her firsthand experience on the ground and how the chaos there fuels trafficking, profit, and global control.

The Texas fight for leadership — we discussed Lt. Col. Pete Chambers announcing his run for Governor of Texas and what it will take to overcome entrenched Deep State politics in the state.

Why this is more than politics — the fight for truth and integrity is ultimately spiritual. The same forces trying to corrupt government seek to corrupt humanity itself, but the remnant is rising.

This conversation was both sobering and hopeful — a clear call to action for believers who refuse to stay silent.

Learn more or support Ann's work at:

AmericanMadeFoundation.org

Rumble

NationalStatus.info

X

Substack

