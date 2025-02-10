This Week with Dr. T, with special guest, Dr. Basima Williams

Dr. Bashima Williams has been practicing medicine since 2000, dedicating her career to holistic and functional approaches to health. She has been actively involved in Rooted Sisters since 2018 and has served on its board since 2021. A member of esteemed organizations such as the American Osteopathic Association, the Institute of Functional Medicine, and A4M, Dr. Williams is committed to advancing integrative healthcare.

In 2019, she founded BeingFunctional.com, a platform combining modern science, specialized lab testing, nutrition, education, lifestyle strategies, and targeted supplementation to address the root causes of disease. Through this work, she empowers patients to reclaim control of their health and future.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Williams has been deeply engaged in community service. She was a teacher at GreenTree and Calvary Church from 2006 to 2016 and has participated in medical and educational missions with the Belize Mission Society since 2016.

On a personal note, Dr. Williams met her husband, Mike, during medical school. They have two daughters and a beloved dog, Opal. Their family enjoys traveling and exploring the outdoors in Kirkwood, MO.

Dr. Williams joins me this week for an insightful discussion on osteopathic medicine, functional health, and the growing concerns surrounding EMF exposure.

Key Topics We Cover:

Why Osteopathy? What led Dr. Williams to choose osteopathic medicine as her path?

The Work of BeingFunctional.com What programs does she run at her centers, and why did she establish locations in San Diego and St. Louis, MO?

Understanding EMF What does EMF stand for, and why should we be paying attention to our exposure?

Everyday EMF Exposure How are we encountering EMFs in our daily lives, and what are the potential health implications?

Government Oversight (or Lack of It) What is the government doing—or failing to do—to regulate EMF exposure and protect public health?

EMF’s impact, particularly on male reproductive health and sperm quality?

Cancer Risk and EMF The International Cancer Association has classified EMFs as a 2B probable carcinogen.What does this classification mean for public health?

Join us as we explore these critical health issues and uncover what we can do to protect ourselves and our families.

