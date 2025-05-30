This Week with Dr. T - SPECIAL PRESENTATION with Twila Brase

Twila Brase is a powerhouse in the fight for medical freedom and privacy. As the co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), Twila has dedicated more than 25 years to exposing the hidden dangers in America’s healthcare system and championing patient-centered, privacy-focused care.

As a regular monthly guest on This Week with Dr. T, you won’t want to miss this conversation with Twila Brase as she reveals the biggest secrets of healthcare and provides you with the tools to take action.

Some timely topics we discuss in this interview are:

REAL ID Testimony in Maine CCHF testifies in support of a bipartisan bill in Maine to withdraw the state from federal REAL ID compliance, spotlighting growing state-level resistance. the federal REAL ID Act.

Letters to National Leaders CCHF sends formal letters to President Trump, Kristi Noem, and all 50 state Attorneys General urging them to act against REAL ID mandates.

Congressman Massie Raises Concern Rep. Thomas Massie warns REAL ID could be used as a tool to control Americans and urges the Trump administration to step back from enforcement.

Trump Bans Foreign Gain-of-Function Research A new directive bans U.S. funding for controversial gain-of-function research conducted abroad, raising questions about biosecurity and global policy.

Measles Outbreak and Legislative Response With measles cases rising, Minnesota lawmakers consider removing conscientious exemptions for MMR vaccination—what are the implications?

Medicaid Budget Cuts Proposal Conservative lawmakers propose cutting over $500 billion from Medicaid in upcoming budget talks. Twila weighs in on the impact of these changes.

Medicare Advantage Under Scrutiny The federal government files lawsuits against several major insurers over alleged fraudulent billing practices under Medicare Advantage.

Controversial CPS Intervention A newborn is taken from a mother following a dispute over medical care, sparking debate over parental rights and medical authority.

CCHF’s Washington D.C. Trip Highlights Twila shares insights and takeaways from CCHF’s recent policy and advocacy meetings in the nation’s capital.

