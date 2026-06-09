They Said It Was About AI But… - Mike Dillon

Artificial intelligence is being promoted as the future. Mike Dillon believes the public is being shown only part of the story.

Behind every AI platform sits an expanding network of massive data centers that require enormous amounts of water, electricity, land, cooling systems, and industrial infrastructure. As these projects spread across the country, communities are beginning to ask questions about resource consumption, farmland preservation, rising energy demand, local oversight, and the long-term consequences of decisions made today.

In this conversation with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dillon examines the growing concerns surrounding AI infrastructure and why many residents believe the public conversation is happening after key agreements have already been made.

The discussion moves beyond technology and into questions of property rights, food security, government transparency, environmental stewardship, and who ultimately controls the resources communities depend on every day.

The story of artificial intelligence may not be confined to computer screens. It may be unfolding in the communities where these projects are being built.

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