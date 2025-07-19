© Dennis Van De Water / ID 26589377 / Dreamstime.com

This week, we witnessed another sledgehammer taken to the pharmaceutical empire—not in theory, but caught in confession.

In an undercover video, a senior regulatory scientist at Johnson & Johnson admitted their COVID-19 injection was neither “safe” nor “effective.” He freely admitted they didn’t follow standard testing protocols and laughed as he confessed,

“Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products? People wanted it; we gave it to them.” This 6-minute video tells it all.

Let that sink in….then share this substack and video with your family and friends that called you a conspiracy theory nut during COVID-19. This is straight from the horse’s mouth.

A scientist, hired to ensure safety and compliance, said out loud what we a were thinking: they rushed it, they skipped the testing, they released the jab on February 27, 2021.

Only 45 days later, on April 13, 2021, the FDA and CDC recommended an immediate pause in J&J shots due to rare but serious cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) combined with low platelets (TTS), primarily seen in women. After a review, the pause was lifted on April 23, 2021, with an enhanced warning added to the label. But then, in May 2022, due to ongoing risks and concerns, the FDA narrowed the authorized age of use to individuals aged 18 and over who had no access to, or had contraindications for, the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/Modera). As demand lessened, the remaining doses expired on May 7, 2023, and the CDC instructed providers to dispose of them, essentially removing them from the market.

However, an estimated 19 million people in the US were injected with the Johnson & Johnson jab. Many said, “I’ll take the J&J because I only have to get one shot instead of three,” assuming that was somehow less dangerous. People trusted that the shot was at least tested for safety. It was not. The product that led to myocarditis, neurological issues, menstrual disruption, and—yes—death… was pulled from the market a mere 70 days after it was unleashed on the people of the world.

And yet, J&J remains protected by the PREP Act, which grants immunity from liability, no matter how grievous the injury, unless the injured can prove the manufacturer had actually intended to harm them (called willful misconduct). The countermeasure manufacturers are protected by a piece of legislation corruptly passed into law in 2005. Further protection has been provided by the silenced media and social media censorship.

“Safe and Effective.” The Lie That Launched Millions of Injuries.

I’ve said for years that the mantra of “safe and effective” was not science—it is a slogan. Repeated. Marketed. Weaponized. And now, one of their own—an insider—confirming what many of us have been vilified for saying:

“We didn’t test it like we should’ve. But they wanted it out fast.”

What is the proper term for that? Negligence? Malpractice? Fraud?

I’ll tell you what it’s not: it’s NOT science.

The Timing Is No Coincidence.

The day after this footage dropped, Rep. Thomas Massie introduced a bill to repeal the PREP Act—the law that gave Big Pharma blanket immunity from legal consequences. Here’s the full press release of the announcement of the PREP Repeal Act. I wrote extensively about the PREP Act and the horrors of the unfunded Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program (CICP) in my book “Zero Accountability.”



Another disruptive bill was introduced on September 26, 2024 by Congressman Paul Gosar: H.R. 9828 – the End the Vaccine Carveout Act . This bill sought to repeal the liability shield currently granted to vaccine manufacturers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA). In doing so, it would restore the right of individuals to pursue legal recourse in state or federal courts if injured by a vaccine. Word has it, this bill is going to be reintroduced sometime this fall.

The veil is thinning. Accountability is coming...and it must be carried out in the public square. If Massie’s bill passes, we may finally see justice for the families whose lives have been forever altered. It means Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna—and their enablers—could finally be put on trial. No more hiding behind emergency declarations. No more shielded boardrooms.

A second case that should be screamed about in the mainstream but is being kept under wraps is happening in a Dutch Court. The case involved Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Ursula von der Leyen (the president of the EU), Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), and Mark Rutte (Secretary General of NATO and previous prime minister of the Netherlands). All are named and accused of conspiracy, bioterrorism, and crimes against humanity. Nearly 200 documents have been entered into the court dockets. A judgement is due in six weeks. As reported by @JimFergusonUK on X.com, it could trigger criminal prosecutions of the global leaders are the highest level, perhaps at the International Criminal Court. It is being called Nuremberg 2.0. The world is watching. Justice must be served.

Where Do We Go From Here?

First, we remember.

The mandates. The lockdowns. The job losses. The silenced doctors. The ignored VAERS reports. The unfunded CICP. The injured. The families who will never be whole again. Those who died.

Second, we act.

Support this bill. Call your representatives, repeatedly. Share the video. Speak the truth, louder now than ever before.

Finally, we prepare.

The exposure of corruption doesn’t mean they’re done. It means they’re desperate. And desperate systems get reckless. We have much more work to do.

This isn’t just about J&J.

This is about restoring medical ethics, revoking blanket immunity, and rebuilding trust from the ground up.

To the injured: We see you. To the silenced: We hear you.

To the ones who knew better and did it anyway: We’re exposing the truth—and the accountability that follows.

No more immunity.

No more excuses.

No more lies.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment