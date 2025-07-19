Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Brandon is not your bro
8h

It’s all the other companies as well …….Shameless humans , so many people are maimed and or dead . The ACOG still wants pregnant women jabbed with the death dart . May the truth be revealed. 🙏

Crixcyon
7hEdited

Under the prep act and EUA (emergency use authorization), there ARE NO standards or protocols that must be followed during the manufacture, marketing and use of any mRNA poisons. There are NO pre-marketing tests, studies or trials required. They faked the trials using manipulation and they even injected the placebo group. Just to make things look "normal" and acceptable. All 100% lies.

The prep act remains in place at least until the end of 2029. That means the HHS or whatever government honchos they pick can declare another fake pandemic at any time for ANY reason and there is no accountability, liability or culpability attached.

Since the HHS refuses to get rid of mRNA poisons, is still increasing their usage (see recent moderna vax approval), and sanctioning the development of dozens more mRNA poisons, you need only connect the dots. There will be more fake pandemics, more mRNA injections and more lockdowns and other dystopian actions. There will be more murder of humanity.

