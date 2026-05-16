There’s a Better Way Than a 401k - Joseph Lombardi

Joseph Lombardi says most Americans were trained to trust retirement systems that quietly transfer wealth to Wall Street and government taxation structures over time. In this conversation with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lombardi explains why wealthy families legally use financial strategies that most people never hear about.

The discussion moves through IRS Code 7702 plans, private banking concepts, long-term care risks, debt culture, inflation, CBDCs, gold and silver, and the growing instability inside modern financial systems. Lombardi shares how his father’s devastating accident shaped his mission to help families protect what they build before crisis strikes.

This interview raises difficult questions about financial dependence, government control, and whether most Americans truly own the wealth they think they have.

Important Links:

Website: https://ironhawkfinancial.com/drt

Radio Show: Money Talks with Ironhawk

Book: There's a Better Way Than a 104k: What to do with your retirement savings plan

Book: Being Your Own Bank: Unlock the Power of Cash Value Life Insurance

Book: Long-Term Care without Long-Term Pains: Strategizing for Financial Security

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership

Economic instability affects every area of life. Ongoing education and preparedness matter. Prime Membership provides continued access to deeper conversations, Ask the Expert events, and health education focused on sovereignty and self-governance.

Fulvic Trace Minerals

Mineral depletion affects energy, stress adaptation, hydration, and nervous system balance. Foundational mineral support becomes increasingly important during periods of chronic stress and environmental burden.

Cardio Miracle

Financial stress places enormous strain on circulation, sleep quality, energy production, and mental clarity. Nitric oxide support may help support oxygen delivery, vascular function, endurance, and cognitive resilience during prolonged periods of stress and uncertainty.

Leave a comment