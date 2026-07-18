Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
2h

It's strange that the Amish and Menonites (who are out in their fields exposed to ticks daily) don't get it. Of course they don't get jabbed either.

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N. Walker's avatar
N. Walker
1h

I can't help but think there's a connection with a Mr. Gates experimenting on ticks. But what do I know?

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