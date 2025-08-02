Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LK's avatar
LK
4h

What preservative did they used? Thimerosal? Are they now hazardous waste?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

Follow the money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture