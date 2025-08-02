Remember “monkeypox”?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, which is related to the smallpox virus. It is primarily found in Central and West Africa, but recent outbreaks have spread to other regions, including the United States and Europe.

The illness begins with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive, nodular rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the hands, feet, and other parts of the body. The rash progresses through stages, from flat spots to raised hard bumps, blisters, and scabs. There is no specific treatment for mpox, but symptoms can be managed with pain relievers, fever reducers, and skin care for the rash. While most cases are mild and resolve within 2-4 weeks, severe complications can occur in individuals with weakened immune systems; fatalities are rare.

The name "monkeypox" was seen as problematic because it was associated with negative stereotypes in online discussions and led to racist slurs. The WHO's decision to change the name of the infection to mpox was so that cultural, social, or ethnic groups weren’t “offended. But even with the name change, mpox was marketed by the screaming media as the “next COVID.”

Vaccine Waste?

Headlines over the last several weeks have raised concerns about vaccine waste. On July 23, 2025, a letter, led by Democratic Representatives Mark Pocan (WI) and Sara Jacobs (CA) and signed by an additional 48 House Democrats, was sent to the U.S. State Department expressing concerns over approximately 800,000 U.S.-funded mpox vaccine doses, costing taxpayers somewhere between $1-2 billion, were about to expire due to delays in shipments to African nations. The lawmakers urged the State Department to expedite the distribution of at least 220,000 doses, which were still “usable” if shipped immediately, because they still have at least six months before they expire, a requirement for African importation rules.

The congresspersons were right. It is a failure. Just not for the reasons they think.

The Manufactured Crisis That Never Was

Let’s rewind.

On August 13, 2024, the Africa CDC declared an outbreak of a new form of mpox to be a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). The following day, the WHO followed suit calling it an emergency. Within three weeks, a $600M Mpox Continental Preparedness and Response Plan for Africa was released.

According to a June 2025 article in Science:

In September 2024, Africa CDC and the WHO jointly issued an mpox “continental preparedness and response plan” that called for vaccinating 10 million people across Africa over the next six months. An updated version of the plan narrowed down who should be vaccinated and reduced the target to 6.4 million people. However, according to a May 2025 WHO situation report, only 720,000 people in seven African countries have received mpox vaccines.

Throughout 2025, the outbreak continued to fizzle out even though there were reports of the infection spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Uganda and Burundi.

Nonetheless, WHO Director-General Tedros worked hard to turn this generally mild infection into the next hysteria. As of July 2025, the total number of cases reported in Africa is approximately 91,159, with 667 confirmed deaths, mostly from a secondary bacterial pneumonia infection.

Not to minimize deaths or individual losses, but the entire Continent of Africa has a population of approximately 1.55 BILLION people, close to 20% of the world’s population. The monkeypox outbreak over three years affected 0.0059% of the continent’s population.

Hardly a pandemic.

Hardly even enough to call it an ‘outbreak.’

Which begs the question: Why were 10 million doses the anticipated need by the Africa CDC to contain the outbreak?

What about outbreaks in the U.S.?

According to WHO data, the first case was identified in Massachusetts in May 2022. Since that time, there have been approximately 4,900 confirmed cases as of April 2025 (the most recent month with complete data).

Most people didn’t want the jab since the infection is primarily spread by close contact, usually by having anal sex with an infected person, and because the infection mainly caused mild flu-like symptoms accompanied by painful, pus-filled lesions that resolved within 3 to 4 weeks.

No wonder there was no demand for mass vaccination and no public clamor for ANOTHER experimental biologic with no long-term safety data. And yet… billions of taxpayer dollars funded nearly a million doses of a vaccine almost nobody wanted, not even the people living in Africa.

When it comes to public health theater, fear sells. And vaccines are the products sold to relieve the fear.

The Shots Were Never Needed

Let’s stop pretending this is about “waste.”

The mpox shots were a waste of money from the beginning. The real scandal isn’t that they’re expiring. It’s that they were manufactured in the first place, with zero public health necessity, no safety trials, and no massive outbreaks to justify their use in the general population. Wasted dollars. Wasted efforted. Zero Accountability. Again.

And it seems that no one can figure out how to move them fast enough to salvage at least a portion of the product line. That’s right: The shots are sitting in warehouses, aging into obsolescence, while officials scramble to save face.

The Pipeline Must Be Fed

The pharmaceutical industry doesn’t care whether or not you need the shot. They care if it’s produced, purchased, moved, and injected.

Necessary? Doesn’t matter.

Side effects? Irrelevant.

Efficacy? Don’t ask.

What matters is compliance.

And when the public doesn’t comply? Make it mandatory.

But the public isn’t buying it anymore.

Not the narrative.

Not the fear.

And certainly not the product.

This Isn’t a Story of Waste—It’s a Story of Exposure

Let’s summarize:

Mpox was never a global emergency.

These shots were never necessary.

The public didn’t want them or need them.

And now that they’re being tossed in the trash?

We are watching, in real time, the embarrassing mistakes of the pharmaceutical empire built on false pandemics, contractual corruption, and coercive health policy.

It makes one wonder how that money could have been put to good use – such as food, clean water, education, safety – instead of spending billions to manufacture more poisonous shots.

As for global vaccination campaigns, who keeps track of the flow of money? Why are millions of doses ordered when the need is essentially none? Makes me wonder if GAVI, UNICEF, and other international vaccination organizations, such as The Polio Eradication Initiative, are just massive money laundering operations.

