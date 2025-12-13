In last week’s Eye on the Evidence substack, I explained what happens to newborns in the transition between the womb and the room, why the hepatitis B vaccine at birth has never been medically justified, and why the ACIP’s decision to step away from the newborn dose marked the beginning of a long-overdue unraveling.

This week, it continues. There is no doubt that the unraveling has accelerated. The reaction from the medical establishment has been apoplectic, both loud and coordinated. And it exposes exactly what is at stake.

Across the country, pediatricians have rejected the CDC’s updated guidelines on ONE vaccine and instead have chosen to follow the previous schedule. This move should not surprise anyone. The AAP had a plan to ignore the new guidelines even before the CDC’s ACIP committee completed its deliberations. The AAP continues to push back with an unwavering narrative that the birth dose must continue.

To understand how we arrived at this impasse, we need to revisit September 2025 when the ACIP meeting deferred a discussion on hepatitis B so that they could hear further testimony and review public comment. Instead of respecting that pause, the AAP immediately launched a public relations campaign to steer the narrative.

But it wasn’t only the pediatricians who revolted. It was a loud collaboration of governors and public health officials who mounted a push back, signaling that they would not adopt the revised federal guidelines. While ACIP recommendations traditionally shape national immunization policy, states are not legally required to follow it. This response has created a clear divide between federal advisory direction and state-level public health authority.

Resistance has been the strongest among 20 states with established public-health coalitions under Democratic leadership.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health openly criticized the ACIP decision and reiterated that the hepatitis B birth dose would remain standard practice in hospitals statewide.

States participating in the Northeast Public Health Collaborative —including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware, and Maine —issued coordinated statements confirming continued support for universal newborn hepatitis B vaccination, regardless of maternal screening status. These states emphasized continuity of care, hospital protocols, and what they describe as decades of disease-prevention success.

Maryland issued updated clinical guidance and reinforced standing orders to ensure hospitals continue administering the birth dose.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed executive actions affirming alignment with established pediatric vaccine recommendations.

Colorado health officials publicly rejected the federal rollback and urged clinicians to maintain existing newborn vaccination practices.

A large number of notably blue states - Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii - likewise stated that their vaccination schedules would remain unchanged, despite the ACIP vote.

Collectively, these responses underscore a broader assertion of state authority in immunization policy and the political stance of the governors and health departments to alter the long-standing newborn protocols, let the current science be damned. While the ACIP vote represents a shift at the federal level, the widespread state resistance makes clear that, in practice, hepatitis B birth-dose policy will continue unchanged in many states across the country.

Is this revolt really about maintaining the supposed value of the timing of this shot, or is it the manifestation of a new mental disorder, KDS - Kennedy Derangement Syndrome?

The rhetoric will intensify as scrutiny of the vaccine schedule continues. The AAP is now claiming that CHILDREN WILL DIE if they do not receive a Hep B shot at birth. This has no basis in science or any long-term evaluation of the epidemiological evidence. It is an emotional manipulation designed to frighten parents and pressure pediatricians to ignore the updated information presented by the ACIP committee.

As I have said for two decades, newborns who are not born to infected mothers are not at risk for hepatitis B. The birth dose has always been administered without any scientific rationale. After all, the FDA approved it for babies after it was tested on only 147 children and after observing side effects for only FIVE days.

The pushback is not limited to pediatricians. Political and media actors have joined the chorus. Some outlets are now claiming the ACIP was “handpicked by RFK Jr.” for the sole purpose of weakening vaccine schedules. Because they question the status quo, they are labeled as “anti-vaxxers” and accused of not being able to think clearly. If you don’t march to pharma’s propaganda, there is obviously something wrong with your sensibilities.

The accusation is interesting. For decades, ACIP members have been hand-selected by the same interconnected pharmaceutical insiders. They have represented pharma and government agencies. The outrage is appearing now because the committee is not goose-stepping to the pharmaceutical agenda. No one raised concerns when individuals such as Dr. Paul Offit sat on these panels while also benefiting from vaccine patents. During a recent CNN appearance, Offit was recently exposed for promoting false information.

I watched most of the ACIP proceedings. What I saw was not the chaos described by the media. I saw a group of highly qualified professionals grappling with evidence and making a decision that threatened powerful financial interests. And THAT is what the blowback is really about.

Another voice disapproved.

Dr. Deborah Birx appeared on News Nation expressing her dissatisfaction with ACIP’s decision. Birx insists that not only should newborns receive the Hepatitis B shot, but that all pregnant women should be vaccinated as well!! Her response mirrors what we see from every actor the moment vaccination rates fall. Once profits are threatened, the pro-vaccine “experts” are called to the front line for comment.

The political blowback

Parental voices and observations are finally being heard, and the establishment is finally making changes. The Department of Health and Human Services recently reaffirmed that parents cannot be sidelined in their children’s medical decisions. They issued a warning to providers who attempt to bypass consent or ignore exemptions.

And almost immediately afterward, Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI) introduced a resolution to impeach Secretary RFK Jr. The timing is not coincidental. When systems are threatened, they lash out. They pull out their lapdogs. Here is her plan:

Every front in this debate exposes the same pattern. The opposition does not care about science, what the evidence shows, OR OUR KIDS. They care about compliance. They care about maintaining the structure that has allowed them to vaccinate millions of infants without question. If the hepatitis B shot at birth can fall, what vaccines will next be questioned - and refused - as the public begins to question.

What we are watching is the first real fracture in a long-protected industry. It is not just the Hepatitis B vaccine that is unraveling. It is the entire machinery that depends on parents to remain obedient, pediatricians to remain silently obedient, and advisory committees to remain aligned with pharmaceutical interests.

This unraveling will not stop here. Once the public understands how the pro-vaccine propaganda messages are crafted, marketed, and enforced, it becomes impossible to unsee. Once parents learn that they have been coerced into poisoning their precious babies to avoid a fever, a cough, a rash, and perhaps diarrhea, they will revolt.

As I always say, ‘What you know what you know, you can’t Unknow it.” The Hep B debate has kicked opened a door that many were insisting would stay firmy closed. Since the COVID debacle, parents have become much more aware. Physicians are questioning now, more than ever. And the Institutions are panicking.

Keep your eyes on the evidence. The truth is rising faster than they can contain it.

A Christmas thank you

