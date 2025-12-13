Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

What is always shocking to me is that something as important as our baby's health and, quite possibly, whether we survive as a species can be political! Seriously? How can anyone have such a thorough indoctrination that they cannot even fathom changing dangerous policies or doing better studies for safety, etc.? I have been shocked by these so-called "blue" states that are so filled with hate that they would rather risk more injury, death and heartache than at least *try* making some changes to see if it works. I don't remember the so-called "right" (or "red" states) doing anything like this during "Joe Biden's" supposed tenure as El Presidente'. (Well, except for possibly Idaho and Florida, but they didn't push back with hatred and vitriol).

I am so fed up with the health of myself and my family being used as a bargaining chip for political reasons. I mean, I am seething with anger. Enough is enough. I don't agree with RFK Jr on every single thing, but I truly believe he is doing the best he can and he has lots of amazing people surrounding him from both so-called "sides" in this battle for common sense, science based health interventions.

Shouldn't we all want the safest and most effective treatments or "vaccines" on the planet, *regardless* of which fake "side" we say we are on? Especially when products like "vaccines" are MANDATED to be shot into the bodies of our children to participate in polite society? Products that have 100% liability protection if said product injures or kills? I mean, come on! Enough politics in our health. I've had it!

I am curious if there is any measurable difference in the generational age of the pediatricians still pushing the poison needles. Can I hold out hope the younger docs are willing to consider what they were not taught so the babies yet born are in safer hands?

