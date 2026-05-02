The Truth About Seed Oils - Liana Werner-Gray

Liana Werner-Gray is challenging one of the most widely accepted beliefs in modern nutrition. Seed oils have been marketed as heart healthy for decades, yet they are now connected to inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and cognitive decline that continues to rise across every age group.

This conversation examines what seed oils do inside the body and how they became embedded in nearly every processed product. Liana Werner-Gray explains how these oils entered the food supply, why they were promoted, and why that messaging has not been corrected. Her book, The Truth About Seed Oils, expands on the research and history behind it, while this discussion brings it into real life.

Her personal experience adds weight to the conversation. A tumor diagnosis and years of processed food dependence led to a complete shift in how she approached food. Removing seed oils became part of a broader return to real, whole foods. The changes showed up quickly in energy, digestion, and mental clarity.

Listeners will learn how to identify where these oils are hiding, why they continue to be used, and how to begin removing them without feeling restricted. This is not about perfection. It is about awareness and making changes that are sustainable.

This interview answers questions many people have already started asking. The book provides the deeper reference points and research that support those answers. Both are necessary if you want to understand what has been happening and what to do next.

Important Links:

Website: The Earth Diet

Book: The Truth About Seed Oils: How the “Heart-Healthy” Myth Made Us Sick—and How to Heal with Real Fats

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

When you begin removing seed oils, the body starts to respond quickly. Many people do not realize how much has built up from daily exposure through processed foods, restaurant meals, and packaged products.

Foundational Support:

Detox Support (Zeolite Binder)

Supports removal of heavy metals and environmental toxins that add to overall burden. Especially important when transitioning away from processed foods.

Trace Minerals (Fulvic Support)

Helps restore what is missing from depleted soil and food sources. Supports cellular function and hydration.

Cardio Miracle

Supports nitric oxide production, circulation, and oxygen delivery. Important when addressing inflammation and metabolic stress.

Natto-Clear

Supports circulation and helps address underlying inflammatory load.

These are not replacements for dietary change. They support what the body is already trying to correct once the inputs change.

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