The Tenpenny Files with Twila Brase

Most Americans still believe REAL ID is just a nicer looking driver’s license with a star.

In this powerful interview, Dr Sherri Tenpenny talks with Twila Brase, cofounder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, about why REAL ID is actually a federal identification system and the backbone of a nationwide biometric surveillance network.

Twila explains the new constitutional legal analysis CCHF commissioned and why REAL ID represents an unlawful federal commandeering of state DMVs. She details the TSA confirm ID program, the forty five dollar airport penalty for those who refuse and how DHS has openly reserved the power to expand REAL ID for any purpose including travel access, banking access and even health care access.

You will also hear about

• Senator Rand Paul’s bill to fully repeal REAL ID

• The growing coalition letter and national momentum now forming

• The foreign biometric corporation IDEMIA and why its contracts matter

• Why states across the country are filing bills to reject federal overreach

• The Refuse REAL ID convoy and the rapid rise of grassroots resistance

In the second half, Twila exposes a hidden trap most Americans have never heard about. Seniors were quietly tied to Medicare in order to keep their Social Security benefits. She explains how the Retirement Freedom Act can finally restore choice, allow private coverage and protect nearly seventy million Americans from a system they never agreed to.

This is an essential briefing on digital identification, biometric tracking, medical freedom and financial sovereignty.

Important Links:

Website: Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom

Share

Today’s Sponsors:

Longevity and Activation Repair

The only product we have seen that supports telomerase activation. This gives your cells the opportunity to restore what has been damaged by lifestyle strain, toxic exposure and accelerated aging. It may be the missing factor for those experiencing rapid aging, burnout or reduced resilience. Learn more or order Telo-Vital: Get your first bottle for $49

Prime Membership for Full System Support

Tenpenny Prime provides monthly masterclasses, expert research briefings, white papers and guidance that keep you ahead of the overwhelming pressures happening today. This is the ongoing support system for anyone who wants to take true ownership of their health, their clarity and their sovereignty. PrimeMembership.drtenpenny.com

Advanced Gut Defense and Parasite Cleanse

A targeted herbal blend that strengthens the gut brain axis and clears hidden burdens that drain energy and blunt mental clarity. Many people describe this as the moment they finally feel fully present again. A strong gut equals a strong mind. Para-Shield

Leave a comment