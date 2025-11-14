The Tenpenny Files with Scott Walter

There are powerful networks pulling the strings of American politics – shaping laws, elections, and even the flow of information – while operating almost entirely out of public view. Scott Walter has spent years dragging that hidden empire into the light.

As the president of Capital Research Center, former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush, and one of the nation’s leading experts on nonprofit funding, Scott has done what few dare to do: expose the secretive “dark money” network fueling the Left’s most influential causes.

His groundbreaking book, Arabella: The Dark Money Network of Leftist Billionaires Secretly Transforming America, reveals how Arabella Advisors has quietly funneled billions of dollars through shell nonprofits, creating the illusion of grassroots activism while manipulating elections, policy, and public opinion from the top down.

In this candid conversation, Scott and I dig deep into the machinery of modern political manipulation – and what it means for America’s future if we don’t face it head-on.

We discuss:

How Scott uncovered Arabella’s vast funding web and its reach into every corner of U.S. politics.

The staggering $2.4 billion raised during the 2020 election cycle – and where it really went.

How “grassroots” groups are being orchestrated from the shadows to manufacture public consent.

The influence of billionaire donors, globalist think tanks, and political elites in shaping America’s direction.

The moral and legal implications of a system designed to keep citizens in the dark.

This is more than politics – it’s a warning. The future of our nation depends on truth-tellers who are willing to challenge the system and pull back the curtain on the power networks controlling it.

Don’t miss this explosive episode – where truth meets courage, and silence is no longer an option.

