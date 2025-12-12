The Tenpenny Files with Priscilla West

Chilling and urgent.

Parents assume they know what their children are being taught. Priscilla West shows that the real lessons are happening in the shadows — and the truth will stop you in your tracks.

In this uncompromising conversation, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny presses Priscilla West, an education researcher with the Government Accountability Institute who investigates the hidden digital systems shaping modern schooling, to explain how something as harmless-sounding as “social emotional learning” became the backbone of a system that quietly assesses children’s emotions, rewires their worldview, and harvests personal data through every digital platform they touch.

What begins as empathy lessons and “circle time” hides something far more engineered.

What are schools collecting?

Who receives that data?

Why are global agencies involved?

And why did everything accelerate the moment children were sent home during lockdowns?

West walks through stories that stop you cold.

Adaptive tests that shift based on psychological signals.

Curricula that shape identity before academics.

Cloud-based systems that track resiliency, empathy, even the time a cursor hovers over the wrong answer.

And then come the bigger questions.

Why are private foundations, global NGOs, and ed-tech giants shaping what American children believe?

How did “emotional intelligence” evolve into a pipeline toward activism that even kindergarteners are swept into?

By the end, one thing becomes unmistakable. SEL is not what parents think it is and the worldview being woven into the next generation isn’t happening by accident.

If you want to know what is actually happening behind the screens, in the cloud, and inside the frameworks no parent is allowed to see, you’ll need to hear what Priscilla West reveals here.

The future of education looks nothing like the past, and that may be exactly the point.

Important Links:

Government Accountability Institute: https://g-a-i.org/news/

X: https://x.com/PriscillaWest77

Book: New Face Woke Education

