Most people already understand that medicine was suppressed during COVID. What remains unresolved is why the same kinds of therapies are always targeted, why this pattern long predates the pandemic, and why exposure alone has never been enough to stop it.

That question sits at the center of my conversation with Pierre Kory.

Chlorine dioxide is used globally in water purification, sanitation, food processing, and emergency response. Outside of medicine, it is regulated and accepted. Inside medicine, it becomes untouchable. That contradiction opens a much larger line of inquiry.

What Pierre lays out is a framework that extends well beyond COVID. Oxidative therapies once used openly were removed quietly from education and practice. Research trails went cold. Careers ended. Public debate never occurred. Across decades, the same characteristics consistently draw institutional force: low cost, wide accessibility, non-patentability, and the ability to resolve problems without long-term dependency.

This conversation explains how suppression is enforced, how regulatory authority, academic silence, and media repetition reinforce one another, and why accountability rarely follows even when the public becomes aware.

For anyone who already knows something is wrong but hasn’t been able to articulate why the system keeps behaving this way, this discussion offers clarity. It places recent events inside a longer medical history and makes visible the boundaries that have been enforced for generations.

Once those boundaries come into focus, it becomes clear why certain questions are never allowed to reach open examination, and why medicine looks the way it does today.

Websites:

Leading Edge Clinic - drpierrekory.com

Substack - pierrekorymedicalmusings.com

waronchlorinedioxide.com

fromvolcanoestovitality.com

rebuildmedicine.com

aurmina.com - new company selling a mineral based water-purification product

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Detox & Mineral Support – Fulvic / Mineral Detox (your detox + mineral product) fulvic3.drtdetox.com

Supports the body’s natural detoxification pathways

Helps reduce cumulative environmental and pharmaceutical toxic load

Replenishes trace minerals critical for cellular and enzymatic function

Circulation & Oxygen Delivery – CardioMiracle.com/drt

Supports nitric oxide production for healthy blood flow

Improves oxygen delivery at the cellular level

Promotes endothelial and overall vascular function

Vascular & Fibrin Balance – Natto.drtdetox.com

Supports healthy microcirculation

Helps maintain normal fibrin balance

Addresses vascular stress associated with inflammation and stagnation

Share

Leave a comment