The Tenpenny Files with guest, Leah Wilson

I’ve spent decades watching how early medical decisions shape health for a lifetime. What I’m seeing now begins earlier than ever before.

Newborn screening is being expanded to include whole-genome sequencing, quietly embedded into hospital systems and federally funded pilot programs. Parents are being asked to consent within hours of birth, often without clear explanation of where that data goes, how long it remains, or how it may be used.

Attorney and child-welfare advocate Leah Wilson walks through what happens once a child’s genetic profile is collected at birth. Predictive markers follow a child forward. Medical recommendations begin forming before symptoms appear. Parental decision-making enters new pressure points inside expanding medical frameworks.

Policies are advancing and databases are taking shape. Classifications made at birth do not stay in the delivery room.

They follow the child forward. Your child and your “behavior/decisions” is(are) being tracked, long after the paperwork is signed.

Important Links:

Website: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/

Take Action: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/hr4709/

Book: Reclaim Vitality: A Guide to Exit Conventional Medicine and Live Naturally

