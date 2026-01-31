The Tenpenny Files with guest, Twila Brase

President Trump’s latest health care proposal signals reform, yet Twila Brase explains how it leaves untouched the insurance systems that now decide when care is allowed to happen. Affordable Care Act structures and consolidation protections remain in place, keeping control with health plans while patients absorb the consequences through delay and denial.

The conversation follows the money that continues to move through these systems and explains why taxpayer subsidies protect insurers from accountability. Families experience the impact through higher premiums and postponed care, while treatment denials are framed as policy compliance rather than medical judgment. Twila explains how these structures were built quietly, long before patients understood how much authority had shifted away from the exam room.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Twila then turn to Medicare, where new pilot programs bring prior authorization into Original Medicare. Seniors who believed this program protected physician-directed care are now encountering administrative review that slows treatment without clear warning. Hospitals respond by stepping away from certain arrangements, and patients discover the consequences only after access changes or trusted providers disappear.

The discussion widens beyond health care into daily life. Twila explains how similar administrative control appears in identification and travel enforcement, where compliance is tied to financial penalties. These systems often remain unnoticed until ordinary movement and choice begin to narrow, following the same pattern seen in medical care.

This episode connects policy decisions, money flow, and enforcement into a single picture that explains why control keeps expanding and why patients carry the risk when systems delay care.

