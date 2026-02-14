The Tenpenny Files with guest, Todd Callender

Todd Callender details how public health emergency powers merged with military authority through treaties, regulatory redefinitions, and legal precedents already in place. He explains how genetic modification shifted informed consent beyond reach and altered legal classifications of the human body under patent law. The conversation follows documented depopulation policy, international agreements, and defense planning that reframed life as a managed resource. Callender outlines how biomedical intervention intersected with artificial intelligence, digital identity, and energy systems, creating a structure that operates without accountability or redress. The pressure builds without release as legal protections dissolve and sovereignty becomes conditional.

Disabled Rights Advocates: www.dradvocates.com

Vaxxchoice: www.vaxxchoice.com

Book: Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant

