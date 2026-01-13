The Tenpenny Files with guest, Susan Daniels

A routine client request sent an Ohio private investigator straight into a federal record tied to Barack Obama that stops you cold. A Social Security number linked to the wrong state, the wrong timeline, and a personal history that refuses to line up.

I wanted to understand how something this serious could surface, be verified, and then simply stall. Susan Daniels walked me through exactly what she found, how she confirmed it, and what happened when that documentation entered the legal system.

The lawsuits existed. The evidence existed. The record existed. Review never did.

Susan explains how eligibility challenges tied to Barack Obama repeatedly collapsed on standing doctrine before courts ever touched the facts. She lays out how a presidency widely viewed with trust moved forward while this paper trail sat unresolved, unexamined, and untouched by media scrutiny.

What followed raises larger questions about power. About who decides when evidence matters. About why some administrations are shielded while others face constant attack. And about what it means when proof sits in an investigator’s hands while government and intelligence choose containment over accountability.

This conversation doesn’t offer closure. It forces confrontation.

You will learn:

How Susan Daniels uncovered and verified identity records tied to Barack Obama

Why courts declined to examine the evidence

How standing doctrine stopped scrutiny

What institutions chose not to pursue

Why this unresolved record still matters now

The record made it this far. Whatever stopped it sits far higher than the paperwork.

Follow Susan Daniel’s work at:

Website: susandanielspi.com

Substack: susandaniels.substack.com

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Cognitive Dissonance 101

When documented evidence exists but never gets examined, cognitive dissonance takes over. This short course explains why people reject facts that threaten a trusted narrative, how the brain responds under psychological threat, and why silence often replaces accountability.

https://shoptenpenny.net/products/cognitive-dissonance

Parasitism and the Brain Agenda – The Hidden Invaders

Parasitism doesn’t only exist in the body. It exists in systems, institutions, and power structures that feed on trust, compliance, and silence. This deep-dive course explores biological, psychological, and societal parasitism and how to recognize when control replaces truth.

Parasitism and the Brain Agenda

Opti Brain – Cognitive Support and Mental Clarity

Clear thinking matters when narratives collapse. Many listeners choose Opti Brain as daily support for focus, memory, and mental clarity while processing complex and uncomfortable information.

https://shoptenpenny.net/products/drt1000032

Share

Leave a comment