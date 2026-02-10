The Tenpenny Files with guest, Stephen D. Lloyd

Addiction continues to claim lives while treatment systems repeat the same short cycles. Stephen D. Lloyd describes how dependency disables judgment at the neurological level and why time remains the missing factor in recovery. Fentanyl shortens survival before the brain can regain function. Stigma blocks access to care while policy rewards repetition rather than outcomes.

The conversation examines why medication assisted treatment reduces mortality and why fear still limits its use. Lloyd explains how cravings mirror hunger and why engagement duration predicts success. Technology enters through CaReNet, a system designed to identify which treatments work for which patients by analyzing de identified outcomes across systems.

Public funding, accountability, and individualized care converge under growing national pressure. Recovery remains possible. Systems remain incomplete.

