The Tenpenny Files with guest, Sheriff Mack

Few Americans can say they’ve stood toe-to-toe with the federal government and walked away victorious. Sheriff Richard Mack not only did it – he made history doing so. As the former Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, Mack became the first sheriff in U.S. history to sue the federal government and win at the Supreme Court. His landmark 1997 case, Mack/Printz v. United States, struck a decisive blow against unconstitutional overreach and reaffirmed one of the most powerful principles of our Republic: state sovereignty under the Tenth Amendment.

Sheriff Mack’s story isn’t just about one man’s stand – it’s about defending the very foundation of American liberty. A 20-year law enforcement veteran, FBI Academy graduate, and founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), Mack has dedicated his life to one mission: restoring the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. His organization trains and equips sheriffs and peace officers across the nation to uphold their oath to the people – not to unelected bureaucrats or political agendas.

In this no-holds-barred conversation Sheriff Mack pulls no punches as he exposes how federal power has crept far beyond its constitutional boundaries – and how local law enforcement remains our last line of defense against tyranny.

Together, we dive into some of the most urgent issues facing the nation today:

-The Mack/Printz Decision: how one lawsuit reshaped the balance of power between Washington and the States.

-The Second Amendment under siege: what it really means to “defend the right to bear arms” in 2025.

-The fight for Constitutional Sheriffs: why local law enforcement must stand up to unlawful mandates and political coercion.

-The role of sheriffs in protecting communities during crises – from lockdowns to border chaos.

-The path forward for America: how “We the People” can take back the Republic, one county at a time.

Sheriff Mack’s voice carries the conviction of a man who has lived what he preaches. His message is clear: freedom is not granted – it is defended.

This is more than an interview – it’s a rallying cry for those who still believe in law, liberty, and local power. Get ready for an unfiltered, truth-driven conversation with the man who proved one determined citizen can stand up to the system – and win.

